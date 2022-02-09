Valentine’s Day 2022: Blancpain’s love-themed Ladybird sweeps a fiery heart across its dial

Blancpain celebrates Valentine’s Day 2022 with the launch of a new Ladybird, featuring sparkling diamonds and a red heart sweeping across the dial.

Here’s the thing about Blancpain. When you think of the watchmaker, you’re often thinking of something big and bold — like the legendary Fifty Fathoms — or perhaps the timelessly sophisticated Villeret. What’s interesting, though, is that Blancpain has also always had a penchant for elegant women’s watches, with a portfolio that includes the first self-winding ladies’ wristwatch, and even the world’s smallest round watch.

[Hero/featured image credit: Blancpain]

Every Valentine’s Day, this focus on women rears its head, as Blancpain celebrates the occasion with a timepiece dedicated to the ladies. This years’ model comes in the form of a bejewelled new Ladybird, paying homage to romance and the sweet intensity of love.

As usual, Blancpain doesn’t skimp on its craftsmanship, and its Lady Bird Valentine’s Day 2022 comes complete with brilliant diamonds and materials. A white mother-of-pearl dial comes adorned with varnished numerals in dreamy red, while surrounding the dial are a circle of 58 diamonds. All this is housed in a 34.9mm case, made of white gold sparkles that contrast against the rose-cut ruby found on the watch crown. Even the strap comes in a warm red hue, fastened to the wrist with a diamond-set pin buckle.

Our favourite part, however, is hands-down the cute red heart on the seconds hand. The hand pierces through it like cupid’s arrow — a charming and playful ode to the Valentine’s Day theme.

For ladies who love both form and function, this latest Ladybird doesn’t disappoint either. The timepiece is powered using the watchmakers’ 1153 self-winding movement, which has been entirely created in-house, using almost three centuries of expertise. Complete with a four-day power reserve and a silicon balance-spring, Blancpain’s Ladybird Valentine’s Day 2022 is all about durability you can trust — a nod to that much-coveted never-ending love.

Blancpain’s Ladybird Valentine’s Day 2022 is issued in a limited edition of 99 pieces. To find out more, visit blancpain.com.