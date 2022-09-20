Broaden your horizons with Seiko 5 Sports’ new GMT series

Formally established in 1968 and relaunched in 2019, this year, the Seiko 5 Sports series is back in full swing and with an even better upgrade, one that is made precisely for travellers everywhere.

For over five decades, the mechanical watches Seiko 5 Sports have consistently been synonymous with high levels of durability, functionality, and reliability, delivering the performance and value that always lived up to its reputable name among lovers of the timepiece worldwide.

While the dynamism and youthful spirit was added to the watches back in 2019, today, the series is reborn again with the creation of a new design and a new collection. Its values, heritage, and functions are still intact, but it comes with a completely new look.

Yes, we’re talking about the new GMT calibre.

A timepiece made for the international traveller

With a platform of Calibre 4R, the new Seiko 5 Sports series have debuted with three designs and colours, as well as a case that is only 0.1 mm thicker than the previous designs of the collection.

With clear vision and adaptability, the latest collection is truly made for the young, restless, and adventurous spirit, ready to take on and explore the world. With the international GMT hands, wearers of this exquisite piece can always quickly adapt to new time zones as they travel from country to country, and continent to continent.

The GMT hand, no doubt, adds a very significant dosage of international convenience and well-roundedness into the series, coming in with a more than generous layer of lumibrite to ensure legibility in low light conditions as well. Suffice to say, it is as functional and practical, as it is versatile and stylish.

A design based on heritage and the future

The design of the watches, meanwhile, is still firmly based on heritage. For instance, the design of the new case and dial draw direct inspiration from one of Seiko’s best-loved sports watches – the Seiko SKX Series.

What’s notably new and exciting, though, is the five row bracelet that comes with this new collection, inspired by the original SKX Series in which the middle rows are polished to create a contrast with the solid feels of the rows that bind them.

As for the GMT hands and bezels? Well, to make them really stand out among the crowd, the GMT hands and bezels come in bright, contrasting colours to enhance its readability, whether that’s through night or day.

All of the three new executions offer a dial with a different colour: black, blue, and orange. The GMT hands for the black and blue dial versions are in bright red, standing out clearly against the backdrop of the darker dial versions, while the orange version has a black GMT hand to contrast directly with the brightness of the dial colour.

Not only that, the watches also feature a rotating bezel that comes in two colours in an effort to separate night and day with just a glance. With this, you’ll definitely know where you are at any time of the day.

The bezel’s ring indicator is also made of Seiko’s long-standing, high quality Hurdler glass to deliver the high level of durability for which the Seiko 5 Sports has always been renowned and commended for.

The conclusion is clear. The Seiko 5 Sports is truly designed for the future – a new generation of cosmopolitan adventurers, closing the gaps and borders between lands and cultures, and truly made for the international traveller.