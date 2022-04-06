Come fly with Cartier’s stunning new boutique at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Luxury watches may be in store, but Cartier’s re-imagined luxury experience at their new boutique concept at Suvarnabhumi Airport might just make you late for your flight.

With an extensive selection of watch and fine jewellery pieces, Cartier’s new boutique is catering to more traveller wants and needs, in anticipation of travel and luxury shopping soon becoming revitalised. Impressing travellers with its grandiose architecture and expansive space, as well as a wider product selection, the store has taken airport shopping to heights close to the airplanes above it.

The boutique features well-defined product zones that are all integrated seamlessly to offer customers a fluid experience to explore the Maison’s exquisite creations. Most significantly, it’s the first boutique in the Southeast Asia & Oceania region to offer Cartier’s full range of jewellery and watches under the Maison’s female, male, and unisex product offerings. All of this under one convenient roof, ready and waiting for you as soon as you land in the Kingdom.

The new Cartier boutique is strategically located at the gateway after customs clearance. You won’t be able to miss the 40-meter façade, complete with two wide entrances. It makes for the perfect welcome to Bangkok – a keen eye will also notice the small tributes paid to the airport’s home city. Local colours and decorative elements are combined artistically with Cartier’s own codes. Look more closely and you’ll see there are also some playful details to celebrate the experience of travel, like the drawer pull handles that resemble luggage handles.

With much to explore and a luxurious experience to be had, Cartier’s astounding new store at Suvarnabhumi Airport is a gem that Bangkok can be proud to boast to its visitors. It makes for an exquisite destination in itself.

Discover the new Cartier Boutique at Level 4 (departures), Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok. Operating hours: Mon- Sun, 06:30 am – 22:30pm.