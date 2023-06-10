Hublot and Nespresso team up for the vibrant Big Bang Unico timepiece

The Big Bang Unico Nespresso Origin is a collaboration of Hublot and Nespresso, one that explains the association of watches and coffee.

If you take a gander across social media, the plethora of images featuring a watch beside a cup of java or styled beside some “casually strewn” coffee beans, tells me that there’s a greater than expected overlap of coffee lovers within the watch community.

As part of its Second Life initiatives over the last seven years, Nespresso has partnered with Hublot, joining forces on the creation of a Big Bang timepiece based on recycling and circularity. Sharing the values of innovation, excellence and sustainability, the Big Bang Unico Nespresso Origin is a result of this partnership, joining the Art of Fusion (developing new materials and composites) and the Art of Coffee (new blends, state-of-the-art dispensing systems).

This extraordinary collaboration has resulted in a world first: The pioneering spirit of Hublot and Nespresso has transformed spent coffee grounds from capsules into watch straps. The case, bezel, crown and pusher are made of recycled aluminium fused with aluminium capsules.

THE 42-MM CASE OF THE BIG BANG UNICO NESPRESSO ORIGIN IS MADE OF RECYCLED ALUMINUM, 28% OF WHICH ORIGINATES FROM NESPRESSO COFFEE CAPSULES, AND IS ANODIZED IN BRILLIANT GREEN BEFORE BEING SATIN FINISHED AND POLISHED.

Nespressoʼs trademark “N” inscribed on the crown, as well as its iconic colour ‒ a tribute to the Master Origins Peru Organic capsule ‒ signalled the launch. The density of the two materials is precisely mixed to assure the product’s durability. The 42 mm case of the Unico Nespresso Origin is made of recycled aluminium, 28% of which originates from Nespresso coffee capsules, and is anodised in brilliant green before being satin finished and polished.

The crown and pusher are treated in the same way. The case’s bottom and the container’s lid are both composed of EcoTitanium (recycled titanium). The rubber strapʼs titanium deployant buckle, with its ornamental recycled aluminium cap, and the Velcro strapʼs sport buckle are both anodised green.

Pop Of Colours

During the period of Watches & Wonders, Nespresso launched Vertuo Pop, its most compact and colourful coffee machine. From classic Liquorice Black to vibrant and playful Spicy Red, Mango Yellow or Aqua Mint, four new colourways give coffee lovers the freedom to personalise and add a style statement to their space.

Each set of Vertuo capsules is colourcoded for easy recognition and organisation. If Decaf is your thing, look for the red capsules. If you require caffeine in your coffee, choose blue for Intenso, green for Lingo, gold for Vanilla, brown for Cremoso and black for Ristretto.

With over 30 different coffee capsules in the Vertuo coffee range, Nespresso offers pure single origin coffees and exceptional blends specially developed to suit every taste preference. This means there is tremendous opportunity for a kaleidoscope of colours for future Big Bang Unico Nespresso Origin timepieces.

Fusion Of Loves: Ea­ch, Coffee, Watches

It took Hublot a whole year of R&D, working closely with Nespresso, to finally achieve the perfect harmony of colours between seven different materials that make up the watch, from its case to its straps (anodised aluminium, the varnish on the dial and hands, the Hublot logo decal on the glass, the rubber of the strap, and the fabric, lining and hook and loop tape of the Velcro strap) and to ensure that this uniformity of colour would stand the test of time.

In another first for sustainability, created entirely from oak, the Big Bang Unico Nespresso Originʼs Hublot Greenbox case including its hinges, is carved from mostly traceable wood developed by the Nyon manufacturer; the case will be used for all its watch collections in the future.

BIG BANG UNICO NESPRESSO ORIGIN PRICE + SPECS

Case 42 mm green anodising recycled aluminium with 100 metres water resistance

Movement Automatic HUB1280 with 72 hours power reserve

Price CHF 22,900 (approx. THB 878,648)

(Images: Hublot + Nespresso)

