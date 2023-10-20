Frédérique Constant unveils 5 new models as part of the Highlife collection

Sporty, chic, and, of course, always classic, let’s take a closer look at Frédérique Constant’s new timepieces in the Highlife collection.

Since 1988, Frédérique Constant has been making a name for itself in the watchmaking industry, despite its relatively young age. The level of craftsmanship is on par with the greats in watchmaking, and the latest models in Frédérique Constant’s Highlife collection say it all. Check it out.

[All images courtesy of Frédérique Constant]

Frédérique Constant’s Highlife collection

Frédérique Constant released five new timepieces under their Highlife collection, which began in 1999. As this collection is known as the brand’s flagship, the recent models introduced have upped the ante more than ever before. Each timepiece comes with interchangeable straps, including leather, rubber, and stainless steel, making them perfect for everyday wear.

Highlife Tourbillion Perpetual Calendar Manufacture

Starting with their limited edition Highlife Tourbillion Perpetual Calendar Manufacture, this is a stunning 41mm watch with only 30 pieces available worldwide, including 1 in Thailand. The timepiece has a beautiful blue-grey finish dial and a rose gold case bound to catch the eye. It features an in-house movement, FC-975, with a 38-hour power reserve. The navy blue straps are available in leather or rubber.

Highlife Worldtimer Manufacture

For frequent travellers, the Highlife Worldtimer Manufacture is an ideal chronograph. As the name suggests, this watch has a Worldtimer function that displays the time in several countries and time zones. It features an in-house FC-718 movement that lasts up to 38 hours on a single charge. This timepiece is available in leather, rubber, and stainless straps to suit your preferences.

Highlife Perpetual Calendar Manufacture

The third model is exceptional with its dark blue-greyish dial design that takes inspiration from the ocean and sky. It has a high-quality automatic FC-775 movement with a power reserve of up to 38 hours. The Highlife Perpetual Calendar Manufacture model boasts several features, including a day date stamp, luminescent coating, an eternal calendar, and a moon phase indicator. Customers have the option to choose from three types of straps, including stainless steel, rubber, or navy blue leather.

Highlife Heart Beat Automatic

The fourth addition to the collection is available in a 41mm size, featuring a stainless steel rose gold case and a globe design on the dial. It is powered by an automatic Calibre FC-310, and the unique feature is the heartbeat display located at the 12-hour marker, which showcases the watch’s working movements. The straps come in various materials, including stainless steel, rubber, and leather.

Highlife Ladies Automatic Sparkling

The fifth edition is for the ladies, as this piece combines Highlife’s original design with a modern touch. This last piece has a cosmic blue dial with indices adorned with diamonds. The same goes for its bejewelled bezel. Users can also see the date revealed at the third-hour marker. This ladies’ watch features an automatic in-house FC-303 Calibre with a transparent back cover that exposes the intricate workings of the machine. Strap options include white rubber or a stainless steel bracelet, both of which are perfect for modern women.

