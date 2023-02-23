G-SHOCK appoints K-pop girl group ITZY as new global ambassador

G-SHOCK has new ambassadors to serve as the face of the brand: K-pop girl group ITZY.

Are you looking to emulate ITZY’s style in your everyday affairs? The South Korean girl group has sorted our accessory needs with their latest collaboration with G-SHOCK. Casio has appointed ITZY as the global ambassador of G-SHOCK.

The brand also released glimpses from the ‘Unstoppable Me’ campaign, where the members flaunt some of the brand’s best pieces. So naturally, we can’t wait to get hold of ITZY’s favourites from G-SHOCK.

ITZY x G-SHOCK: All about the latest collaboration

Casio made the announcement via their website, which included print and video promotions of the ‘Unstoppable Me’ campaign. They also displayed the G-SHOCK watches worn by ITZY. These include GM-S2100, GM-S5600 and GM-S110. These are smaller-size G-Shock versions with full water resistance, making them perfect for slimmer wrists.

GM-S2100 : This model is a mini version of the GA-2100, flaunting a stainless-steel bezel while retaining the standard octagonal form. It definitely gives a premium feel.

: This model is a mini version of the GA-2100, flaunting a stainless-steel bezel while retaining the standard octagonal form. It definitely gives a premium feel. GM-S5600 : Another stunning metal-covered design, this model takes inspiration from the very first G-SHOCK, the DW-5000C. The metal design gives it an ultra-modern touch.

: Another stunning metal-covered design, this model takes inspiration from the very first G-SHOCK, the DW-5000C. The metal design gives it an ultra-modern touch. GM-S110: This is a toned-down version of GA-110, coming in a mid-size. Its unique dimensional dial is what sets the piece apart.

Image credit: G-Shock’s website

Take a look at ITZY x G-SHOCK’s promotional video:





Meanwhile, ITZY has made an impressive breakthrough in the K-pop space. The k-pop idols are trotting the globe for their CHECKMATE tour, the Southeast Asian leg of which includes Hong Kong. The group will be performing in the city on March 11 and 12 at the AsiaWorld-Expo, Hall 5 & 7. The tickets are already available on Live Nation‘s website, so grab yours now.

Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna also have performances lined up in Taiwan, Thailand and more. With their upbeat tracks like Wannabe, Dalla Dalla and Not Shy, the girls have cemented their position in the global music scene.

(Hero and Feature image credit: G-Shock’s website)