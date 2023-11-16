GPHG Awards 2023: TUDOR wins best sports watch with the Pelagos 39

Every November, the watch industry heads to Geneva for the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG) to unveil the top watches of the year. Commonly known as the “Oscars of watchmaking,” this esteemed event recently announced its lineup of winners for 2023, one of which was TUDOR.

Founded in 2011, the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie showcases the best timepieces of the year under different categories and honours watchmaking craftsmanship. This year, held at Théâtre du Léman, this esteemed awards ceremony had a total of 18 categories. TUDOR, once again took home a prize this 2023 with the Pelagos 39 for the best sports watch. This award marks an extraordinary moment in TUDOR’s history, as the Pelagos 39 is the brand’s ninth watch to win the GPHG in the last eleven years. Since 2013, TUDOR has received numerous awards for their exceptional timepieces. The company has been recognised for their phenomenal work in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and now again in 2023 with the Pelagos 39 model.

[All images courtesy of TUDOR]

The Pelagos 39

The Pelagos 39 has a rich heritage rooted in TUDOR’s dive watch history. Initially released last year, this timepiece is part of the original Pelagos line, unveiled in 2012. Although the Pelagos 39 is a smaller, less bulky version of the original fan-favourite, it has a more compact case profile. This model is also very versatile, with cutting-edge technology and sophisticated aesthetics, perfect for daily wear, especially with its lightweight grade 2 titanium.

Please click here to view more information about this year’s Grand Prix d’Horlogerie.