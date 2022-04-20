Longines unveils the limited HydroConquest XXII Commonwealth Games

As the longtime official partner and timekeeper of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Longines introduces the HydroConquest XXII Commonwealth Games (HydroConquest XXII CG), and as a tribute to stellar performance.

The watch is a part of the brand’s HydroConquest collection. In this exclusive edition limited to only 2,022 pieces, it celebrates one of the world’s greatest sporting events, which sees athletes from over 70 Commonwealth nations and territories compete against each other.

The striking details

This time, the HydroConquest XXII CG has gone above and beyond, taking up more daring and striking colours as ever. It proudly displays the vivid colours of the event logo on its black ceramic bezel and the minute-track of its sunray dial.

Taking up the codes of diving and aimed at demanding athletes, these 300-meter-deep water-resistant watches contains a a unidirectional rotating bezel, a screw-down crown and case back, and a double security folding clasp with an integrated diving extension-piece – all features that underscore the distinguished style of these timepieces.

Not only that, its 41 mm steel case contains an exclusive self-winding movement with a silicon balance-spring to ensure high-precision and a longer life span. These characteristics can enhance high-level performance and allow Longines to provide this watch with a 5-year warranty.

To accentuate the uniqueness of this model, the case back is engraved with the Birmingham 2022 logo and “Limited Edition – 1 out of 2022”. A stainless steel bracelet completes this timepiece with sporty and modern lines.

Longines Novelties 2022 unveil

We got to see the exclusive watch debut earlier this month at Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin within the Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok. The event was graced by friends of Longines and fellow watch-lovers and adventurers, including Mario Maurer and Supassra “Kao” Thanachat, who fully embody the true elegance of Longines’ slogan – “Elegance is an Attitude.” The event also saw celebrities such as Krit Jirakiatwattana, Sailub Lertratanachai, .Nathasedh Poonsapmanee, Netdaw Vattanasimakorn, Janejira Kasemsarn, Disaya Koragotchamas and many others in attendance. Take a peek at the event and its extravagant unveiling below.

For more information, visit Longines.