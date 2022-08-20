Luxury watches you might have missed in your favourite blockbusters

It takes a keen eye, and a true fan to spot one: watches and timepieces that appear in our favourite films.

Not only do these pieces stand out in sports arenas, where they play a pivotal role in timekeeping, with the advent of film and TV, the world of horology has also landed on a new avenue to expand its influence.

Gracing the screens of some of the biggest blockbusters at the theatre, these watches are themselves the stars of the shows, with some even rising to icon status for their appearances.

From timepieces that are decked out with the most cutting-edge spy gizmos, to watches that became a vehicle for interstellar communication, these are some of the most outstanding watches in movies to get to know.

If you haven’t seen these films, there might be spoilers ahead.

Spot these 8 watches in movies at your next rewatch

Top Gun: Maverick – Porsche Design Chronograph 1



Images credit: IMDb

After a long wait, Peter “Maverick” Mitchell (played by Tom Cruise) returned to the silver screens in Top Gun: Maverick — and it’s like nothing has changed. In 1986, Maverick wore the first watch ever produced by Porsche: the black-coated Porsche Design Chronograph 1.

Fast forward to 2022, over 30 years after the original film, he still sported the same piece in the sequel. A classic through and through, Maverick also had the same motorcycle from the first movie.

James Bond – Omega Seamaster Diver 300M Co





Images credit: Christie’s and 007 official site

James Bond is perhaps the hero with the most illustrious lineup of watches throughout his onscreen history. Whether Sean Connery or Pierce Brosnan is donning the watches, each timepiece adorned by this British Secret Service agent turned into an instant icon.

Most recently, Daniel Craig wore the Omega Seamaster Diver 300M Co, resuming the franchise’s legacy with the horology brand. Before his swansong, Craig wore a Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M in Skyfall and a Vintage Omega Chronograph Caliber 321 in Spectre.

Although the James Bond franchise had a short dalliance with TAG Heuer through Timothy Dalton’s James Bond, we expect the next 007 will continue to flaunt an Omega as well.

At the moment, a few Bond memorabilia are to be auctioned at the upcoming Christie’s event in celebration of sixty years of James Bond — including the piece worn on No Time to Die.

Jason Bourne – TAG Heuer Formula One Chronograph



Images credit: IMDb and TAG Heuer

Just like James Bond, his American counterpart also has a strong relationship with his wristwatch. In his last showing as Jason Bourne, Matt Damon rocked a different model TAG Heuer to the one he wore in other Bourne films, which had always been a Link Chronograph from the same watchmaker. The 2016 Jason Bourne saw the CIA agent getting a well overdue upgrade to the blacked-out Formula One Chronograph.

Both of the watches have been discontinued, but can still be found in the secondary market if you’re keen.

The Gray Man – TAG Heuer Carrera 3 Hands



Image credit: Netflix

With a production budget of US$200 million, The Gray Man is among the most expensive films made by Netflix. The latest super-spy watch to enter the sphere, the TAG Heuer Carrera 3 Hands is worn by the brand’s own ambassador, Ryan Gosling, as Sierra Six, a CIA black ops assassin.

With a sequel and spin-off of The Gray Man confirmed, we bet we will see more of this watch in the future.



Images credit: IMDb

Perhaps the best product placement in the history of watch marketing is Interstellar’s feature of the Hamilton Khaki Pilot Day Date. Adorned by Joseph Cooper (played by Matthew McConaughey), the watch was given to his daughter, Murph (played by Mackenzie Foy and Jessica Chastain) as a parting gift before he jettisoned into space. The watch was then used as a form of communication between the father and daughter.

Eventually, the watch became known by fans of Interstellar as the “Murph” watch, resulting in its release in 2019.

Kingsman: The Secret Service – Bremont Kingsman in rose gold



Images credit: Bremont

There’s nothing funny about the timepiece that made an appearance in the hilarious spy movie Kingsman: The Secret Service. In this film, watchmaking brothers Nick and Giles English were deeply involved in the making, so much so that Nick English even had a small cameo in the movie.

In the movie, graduated trainees received a rose gold Bremont Special Edition Kingsman. However, in future sequels, the spies donned other brands, such as TAG Heuer and Jaeger-LeCoultre — although neither has a dedicated watch made for the film franchise.

Doctor Strange – Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Ultra Thin Perpetual





Images credit: IMDb

Just because he holds the time stone, doesn’t mean he doesn’t need a watch. Dr Stephen Strange (played by Benedict Cumberbatch), one of Marvel’s most beloved characters wears the Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Ultra Thin Perpetual — a fitting timepiece for a superhero whose power revolves around the manipulation of time. As far as watches in movies go, this one takes the cake.

Cumberbatch is also a brand ambassador for the watch brand, and showcasing the watch on the screen is a testament to his adoration and respect for Jaeger-LeCoultre.

The Batman – “The Batman” Tourbillon watch

This one’s a collector’s piece, with only 10 pieces available upon release. Earlier this year, it’s been reported two pieces were sold. Although Bruce Wayne’s (played by Robert Pattinson) new watch was not really seen in the movie, a Swiss design studio came up with limited edition pieces that will set you back US$100,000 each.

Featuring an engraved silver bat silhouette, each The Batman Tourbillon comes with its accompanying illuminated Bat Signal sculpture.