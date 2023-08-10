You could be jailed for up to 3 years for owning a Swatch ‘Pride’ watch in Malaysia

Swiss watchmaker Swatch has had a longstanding association with the fashion set for their distinctive watch designs that take cues from all corners of pop culture. However, the brand has recently courted controversy in Malaysia with the release of its ‘Pride’ collection of timepieces.

The launch of the collection back in May of this year eventually led to a highly publicised seizure of the watchmaker’s rainbow watch inventory, with raids being carried out across a number of the brand’s local outlets at the behest of the Home Affairs Ministry. A total of 172 watches worth MYR 64,795 (approx. THB 497,110) were confiscated over a period of two days from 16 stores.

Debuting in a series of six watches featuring a different monochrome colour each, the ‘Pride’ range was meant to represent the colours imbued in the Pride flag, which has become emblematic of the LGBTQIA community, while also serving as a celebration of ‘all love’ according to the brand’s official webpage.

Swatch ‘Pride’ rainbow watches leads to controversy in Malaysia

In response to the seizure of their watches, representatives from the Swiss-based watch brand have condemned the Malaysian government’s response, with Swatch Chief Executive Officer Nick Hayek saying, “We strongly contest that our collection of watches using rainbow colours and having a message of peace and love could be harmful for whomever,”.

He stressed that the sale of the watches was not meant to be a political gesture, and further questioned if the Malaysian government would go so far as to “confiscate the many beautiful natural rainbows that are showing up thousand times a year in the sky of Malaysia”, given the circumstances.

This later led to Swatch filing a lawsuit with the Kuala Lumpur High Court over what they claim to be the illegal confiscation of their products, arguing that the watches that were seized did not contain elements of LGBTQ lettering.

Sale & possession of watches now banned

With that said, it appears that the Malaysian government’s position on the matter remains relatively unchanged. This comes after a Federal Gazette issued by the Malaysian Attorney General’s Chambers dated today (10 August, 2023) has banned the printing, production, importation, reproduction, publishing, sale, issue, circulation, distribution, and even possession, of any materials pertinent to the Swatch ‘Pride’ watches or the watches themselves under the Printing Presses and Publications (Prohibition of Undesirable Publications) Order 2023.

Those found guilty to be in possession of the watches produced by Swatch may be liable of facing jail time amounting to three years, a maximum fine amount of MYR 20,000 (approx. THB 154,129), or both upon conviction.

In a statement released by the Malaysian government on the matter, the ban on the Swatch ‘Pride’ watches has been attributed to the Home Ministry’s continued commitment to curb the dissemination of ‘elements, teachings, and movements’ that contradict the nation’s socio-cultural structure.

“(The Swatch products) have been banned as they are detrimental, or possibly detrimental, to morality, public interest and national interest by promoting, supporting and normalising the LGBTQ movement, which is not accepted by the general public of Malaysia.” they added.

Priced at MYR 365 each (approx. THB 2,812), the watches still remain available for purchase on the official Swatch website.

In Thailand, the Swatch ‘Pride’ collection is available, and the watches are priced at THB 3000 each.