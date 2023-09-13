Maurice Lacroix unveils the Aikon Skeleton Urban Tribe

For the past few years, the Maurice Lacroix Aikon collection has gained much recognition. Its popularity stems from the Aikon lineup being one of the most attractive yet accessible sports watches with an integrated design. Recently, the brand has outdone itself again with its newest boldest expressions— the Aikon Skeleton Urban Tribe.

In 2021, Maurice Lacroix released the Aikon Urban Tribe, which quickly sold out. After receiving numerous demands for another Urban Tribe model, they finally delivered. This year, they have brought back their extremely popular design, but presented in a skeleton form.

[All images courtesy of Maurice Lacroix]

Aikon Skeleton Urban Tribe

The newly released Aikon Skeleton Urban Tribe comes in a limited edition of 500 pieces. Once again, the design comes in the form of tribal tattoos inspired by urban architecture and buildings. However, the difference of this model is the sapphire dial, revealing the intricate structure of the movement. As the company worked closely with Sellita, a movement specialist, a skeletonised Sellita movement powers this exclusive calibre for Maurice Lacroix. Looking closely at the watch, one can see how the movement plays with transparency, allowing light to illuminate and pass through the openings. Honestly, when one looks at this watch, it’s like a work of art. Despite being stunning and unique, the Skeleton Urban Tribe also shows how brilliant craftsmanship and design intertwine.

Regarding the size, the Aikon Skeleton Urban Tribe comes in a 39mm stainless steel case with a laser-engraved intricate motif. There’s also a matching bracelet. Like all other Aikon models, this new watch sits nicely on the wrist with the utmost comfort for the wearer. It’s also equipped with the brand’s Easy Strap Exchange System, meaning swapping the strap for an alternative doesn’t need any tools and is user-friendly.

The AIKON Skeleton Urban Tribe watch is priced at 158,000 THB. For those interested in viewing this exquisite limited edition timepiece or for further details, please visit the Maurice Lacroix Boutique on the 2nd floor of Gaysorn Village, call 02-853-9742, or contact their LINE Official @MauriceLacroixTH.