Updates from the world of watches: Breitling, Tudor, and more

This November 2021, here are the new watches and updates from the world of watches that really caught our attention.

Leading up to the holiday season, watch brands have unveiled a slew of novelties to end the year with a bang. Following a highly successful charitable auction where a princely sum of US$32 million was raised to fund Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy research and the glittering Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève, which celebrated watchmaking innovation, you’re forgiven for not paying sufficient attention to novelties that might have flown under the radar.

Here’s a recap of the latest watches unveiled in November 2021:

Breitling

Not one but five timepieces from the Super AVI collection were introduced by Breitling. While they might differ in aesthetics and materials, they are collectively inspired by the legendary planes of the 20th century still defiantly plying the skies today. The series is a celebration of aviation history whose design is a faithful nod to the 1953 “Co-Pilot” Ref. 765 AVI. Each model respectively pays homage to the North American Aviation P-51 Mustang, the Vought F4U Corsair, the Curtiss P-40 Warhawk, and the de Havilland Mosquito.

The Super AVI P-51 Mustang is offered in 2 references: 46mm stainless steel with a black dial and 18k red gold with an anthracite dial. The Super AVI Tribute to Vought F4U Corsair is a blue dialled tone-on-tone chronograph, while the Super AVI Curtiss Warhawk combines military-green, white and red accents. Thanks to the black ceramic bezel and a reverse panda dial, the Super AVI Mosquito is receiving rave reviews.

Tudor

The maker of iconic dive watches aptly partners with the French Navy for the latest drop – the Pelagos FXD. Developed with expert combat swimmers, the robust timepiece exceeds customary standards to ensure it can be relied upon during subterranean navigation. This includes a 42mm titanium single-block case. A spectacle when darkness descends, the timepiece features a 120-notch bidirectional rotating bezel inserted with exceptional luminesce. The case back is inscribed with the Marine nationale (French Navy) logo and “M.N.21” (Marine nationale 2021).

Girard-Perregaux

Girard-Perregaux’s unique take on the primarily two-tone timepiece draws from an elegant palette of black and gold. As a result, the Laureato Absolute Gold Fever is a timepiece of equal parts sporty and chic. Born from a multitude of juxtaposed elements, the timepiece is a composition of an octagonal bezel, circular forms, angular lines and muscular proportions. On top of that, the dial harks back to the yesteryear thanks to a retro-inspired sandwich dial. Measuring 44mm in diameter, the Grade 5 titanium case is treated with PVD and reinforced with an impressive 300-metre water resistance.

Blancpain

Teeming with mid-century references, the resolutely modern Air Command Flyback Chronograph is Blancpain’s interpretation of pilot’s watches and sporty chronographs rolled into a single entity. Unequivocally handsome, this sophisticated timepiece’s raison d’etre is the combination of a flyback function and a countdown bezel. The purpose of the countdown bezel is to indicate the time remaining until the destination is reached. Unlike those on the bezel of a diver’s watch, the numerals here run counter-clockwise. On top of that, the in-house movement beats at 5Hz to enable the timing of 1/10th intervals. The timepiece is offered in 42.5mm red gold or grade 23 titanium case.

Roger Dubuis

One’s a watch brand who dares to be different, another’s an art provocateur. Together Roger Dubuis and renowned tattoo artist Dr Woo collide to engender the Excalibur Dr.Woo Monotourbillon – an avant-garde timepiece at once sophisticated and iconoclastic. At the heart of the timepiece is the stunning RD512SQ calibre, unabashedly showcasing a non-magnetic titanium lower tourbillon cage and a mirror-polished non-magnetic cobalt chrome upper tourbillon cage. Seen as a canvas to unleash his creativity, the timepiece is reimagined through the provocative lens of Dr Woo. The end product is a 42mm coalescence of industrial architecture, cosmic explosion and geometric shapes.

Omega

Whisper not that the dial is green or emerald for the latest Trésor is festooned with domed malachite. The lush, hypnotic swirl is complemented with Roman numeral hour markers and diamond-polished hands. As if the timepiece lacks superlatives, Omega doles out its proprietary 18k Moonshine Gold debuted in the Speedmaster Apollo 11 50th Anniversary commemorative chronograph for this 36mm ladies’ offering. The edges of the case are further set with 38 full-cut diamonds. Lastly, the timepiece is finished with either a virescent leather strap or a silk-like mesh bracelet.

Seiko

In conjunction with the brand’s 140th anniversary and its storied relations with Ginza, Seiko unveils limited-edition auspices in the shape of the Prospex 1959 Alpinist Modern Re-interpretation SPB259 and the Presage SSA445. The eye-catching dials are a recreation of the cobblestone streets of Tokyo’s shopping district, while the sedate blue-grey hue is intended to evoke the many edifices of its locality. The Prospex re-edition features a 38mm steel case, while the Presage special edition is housed in a 40.8mm steel case. Both watches presented in November 2021 are limited to 3,500 and 4,000 pieces respectively.

Girard-Perregaux

Introducing the Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition. The latest creation from Girard-Perregaux features the Aston Martin Green and intricate cross-hatching detailing on the dial. The unique take on Aston Martin’s iconic colour is achieved by applying seven layers of paint. The cross-hatching detail, first seen on the Aston Martin logo, takes inspiration from the quilted seats in the brand’s sports cars.

The sleek octagonal bezel silhouette is a nod to Girard-Perregaux’s signature 1975 Laureato. Equipped with an open case back, this 42mm timepiece contains a calibre GP03300 with a 46-hour power reserve. If you look closely, the in-house movement also features the Aston Martin eagle emblem. The central chronograph seconds hand resembles the sides strakes seen on the 1958 Aston Martin DB4. The 904L stainless steel case includes superior corrosion resistance with improved scratch resistance and a brighter appearance. Limited to 188 pieces, the Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition is available in all Girard-Perregaux retailers.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur.