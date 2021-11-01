Updates from the world of watches: IWC, Omega, and more

Here are the new watches unveiled in October 2021 to feast your eyes on, as well as other updates from the world of watches.

As the world celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness Month, horological brethren have banded up for an auction of unique watch pieces. Proceeds will be funnelled into selected breast cancer charitable organisations and foundations, to fund their ground-breaking research and day-to-day operations.

In November, the biennial Only Watch charity auction will return for the 9th edition. One-off timepieces will go under the hammer on November 6. Proceeds will be raised for the benefit of Duchenne muscular dystrophy research.

Amidst the buzz surrounding these well-meaning causes, watch brands have unveiled a constellation of novelties as the concluding quarter of 2021 kicks in.

Here are the new watches launched in October 2021: