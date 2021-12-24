5 new year’s resolutions every watch lover should keep

Few things can stop the watch industry from ticking, even during a raging pandemic.

This year, we want to do better by the visionary geniuses who have constantly churned out spectacular and collectible timepieces. It is, after all, so easy to take for granted the weeks and months required to piece together the mechanical wonders that adorn wrists around the world.

On this note, we’ve come up with a few resolutions that we hope will shine a new light on your relationship with watches, collecting, and the passion that lies beneath. Who knows, you might just learn a few new things along the way.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Vacheron Constantin]

1. Know the people behind your watch

The horological world is full of some of the most creative and brilliant people, so it’s time we looked beyond a watch’s diamond-encrusted case and guilloched dial to understand the dedication to craftsmanship and ingenuity of its watchmaker.

Independent watchmakers like Maximilian Büsser, Kari Voutilainen, and Rexhep Rexhepi have blazed the trail for many aspiring watchmakers, each using their imagination and experience to create timepieces that prove that the possibilities can truly be endless. If anything, their stories make each of their creations even more compelling.

2. Go for gold

Steel watches will undoubtedly still reign in the first and second-hand market for their affordability, but this is the year we go all out, and what better way to turn heads than with a solid gold watch. Few things scream baller quite like any gold Patek Philippe, but you can always take your street cred up a few notches higher with the 5809R Nautilus Chronograph.

Other fresh new options worth your investment include the Bell & Ross BR 05 Blue Gold and Rolex Oyster Perpetual Sky-Dweller in 18ct yellow gold. Done right, gold watches can be the perfect statement piece for any occasion, and lend a timeless, refined edge to your outfits.

3. Wear ALL your watches

Favouritism is only natural, but this is the year you’ll give your other watches and equal chance in showcasing their full potential. Switching up your workhorse steel watch for a ceramic or even titanium one can elevate your look from boring to sporty or classy immediately.

Besides, pairing your watches in totally unexpected ways might even help you notice details you would otherwise miss or not appreciate as much, like that engraved caseback or minute repeater complication.

4. Be more adventurous

It’s easy to err on the side of caution when investing in luxury timepieces with tried and tested favourites, but if there was ever a better time to let loose and have some fun, it’s this year. Watch brands like HYT, MB&F, and Jacob & Co. are constantly challenging the status quo of the watchmaking world, with designs and concepts that while out of this world, are a testament to their dedication in pushing the rules and perception of the time-tested industry.

Besides the new HYT Flow and MB&F HM3 Frog, self-taught Russian clock- and watchmaker Konstantin Chaykin’s whimsical Joker watch is also a good option, especially since the googly-eyed timepiece changes its expression throughout the day.

Otherwise, you can always explore radical materials; Eco-Titanium, Ceratanium, and Carbonium are but a few of the most exciting alloys and composites out there that are finding their way onto watches. These cutting-edge concoctions promise better form and function, and represent the future of watchmaking — might as well hop on the bandwagon early then.

5. Get comfortable with blockchain

It might have its roots in cryptocurrency, but blockchain is fast becoming the choice mode of authentication amongst watchmakers. Now adopted by the likes of Vacheron Constantin, Ulysse Nardin, and Breitling, the technology aims to combat counterfeiting throughout a watch’s lifespan with a “digital fingerprint”, and details everything from its previous owners to servicing.

It remains to be seen how widely blockchain will catch on in the industry, but its promise of sustainability and security are certainly enticing. If you’re still big on physical certification, now might be time to do a 180 on your old-school “box and papers” mindset.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore and was first published on 6 January 2021.