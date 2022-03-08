5 OMEGA watches every woman should own

Nearing International Women’s Day, we round up our favourite OMEGA watches for the ladies — and don’t worry, not all of them are diamond-studded.

From a historical perspective, it’s hardly controversial to say that the world of watchmaking has, traditionally, been more of a “boy’s club”, with feminine perspectives largely unrepresented. While progress on this front could move faster, it’s refreshing to see that there have been certain shifts in recent years. Namely, female watch collectors are beginning to step away from the conventional timepieces made for them — cue the petite and pastel-coloured — opting instead for the same bold, steel, and complicated watches men are wearing.

Of course, both have their strengths, and while we do love the good ol’ sporty stuff, there’s always room on a girls’ wrist for a bit of bling. What matters, ultimately, is that the industry is finally putting inclusivity at the forefront — and in all honesty, it’s prime time they did. Within it, watchmakers like OMEGA are beginning to rethink their ladies’ lines, releasing timepieces that are designed to meet a variety of needs, from evening soiree to outdoor adventures. In celebration of this very-welcome milestone in haute horlogerie, we round up five of our favourite OMEGA watches, that every woman should own.