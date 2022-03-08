5 OMEGA watches every woman should own

Nearing International Women’s Day, we round up our favourite OMEGA watches for the ladies — and don’t worry, not all of them are diamond-studded.
From a historical perspective, it’s hardly controversial to say that the world of watchmaking has, traditionally, been more of a “boy’s club”, with feminine perspectives largely unrepresented. While progress on this front could move faster, it’s refreshing to see that there have been certain shifts in recent years. Namely, female watch collectors are beginning to step away from the conventional timepieces made for them — cue the petite and pastel-coloured — opting instead for the same bold, steel, and complicated watches men are wearing.
Of course, both have their strengths, and while we do love the good ol’ sporty stuff, there’s always room on a girls’ wrist for a bit of bling. What matters, ultimately, is that the industry is finally putting inclusivity at the forefront — and in all honesty, it’s prime time they did. Within it, watchmakers like OMEGA are beginning to rethink their ladies’ lines, releasing timepieces that are designed to meet a variety of needs, from evening soiree to outdoor adventures. In celebration of this very-welcome milestone in haute horlogerie, we round up five of our favourite OMEGA watches, that every woman should own.
Perfect for the “cool girl”, who’s all about boyish charms with a touch of femininity.
Retaining the classic look of OMEGA’s most iconic chronograph, the Speedmaster 38 features an 18K Sedna™ gold case with a dual bezel design, the outer layer of which is encrusted with diamonds. Simple and refined, the timepiece is all about beautifully executed functionality. There’s a tachymeter scale, while the cappuccino-hued dial comes complete with oval subdials, and a date window just above 6 o’clock. The hour, minute, and seconds hands are made using white Super-LumiNova material, and the timepiece beats to OMEGA’s Co-Axial Calibre 3330. Everything comes together on a brown leather strap, and on the caseback, you’ll find a charming Seahorse medallion.
Perfect for those fabulous evening soirees. The sparkling diamonds make this a great statement piece.
With its 18K Sedna™ gold case, aventurine glass dial, and diamond-studded bezel, this OMEGA Constellation practically screams statement piece. Even the hour markers come in the form of diamonds, and a date window rests elegantly at 6 o’clock. Inside, you’ll find that the timepiece features OMEGA’s Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8701 — an exquisite movement you can easily appreciate through the watch’s scratch-resistant sapphire crystal. Of course, the highlight of this bold wristwatch — as with any OMEGA Constellation design — are its iconic half-moons and “claws” on the case, as well as the sleek mono-rang bracelet.
Perfect for those important client meetings, or big days at work. Pair the bold red strap with a sleek, minimal outfit to boost your confidence for the day ahead.
Just like the 29mm Co-Axial Master, this rendition of OMEGA’s chronometer comes with the characteristic case-side “claws”, 18K Sedna™ gold, and a diamond-paved bezel. The watch features an OMEGA Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8803 movement, while a round date window rests on the dial. While we have a soft spot for the diamonds — which can be found in the hour markers, as well as around the small seconds sundial and central minute track rings — the highlight of this design is definitely the red. The strap comes in a shimmering burgundy leather, and the dial is made using a shade of sun-brushed burgundy, in true OMEGA fashion.
Perfect for a yacht trip with the girls — it is a maritime-inspired watch, after all.
A nod to OMEGA’s rich maritime heritage, the Seamaster Aqua Terra is all about referential tributes to the sea. With a case crafted from 18K Sedna™ gold, the caseback features a unique wave-edged design, while the dial — coming in a striking silver-like beige hue — sports a teak-like pattern. The minutes and seconds tracks on both dial and sundial are nicely sandblasted, while the gold hands and index markers feature Super-LumiNova. Inside, avid watch collectors will be happy to see OMEGA’s Co-Axial Master chronometer calibre 8917, which is recognised by the Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology. As a finishing touch, the timepiece features a nicely textured rubber strap in beige, complete with grey stitching — a perfect watch for the outgoing and adventurous.
Perfect for date night. It’s cute, casual, and very chic.
Avid watch aficionados probably aren’t strangers to OMEGA’s De Ville Prestige collection. Characterised by timelessly sophisticated design styles and immaculate finishing, the line-up has gained quite the following, and it’s not hard to see the love. This particular model comes with a white silvery dial, on which you’ll find a fascinating silk-like texture, topped with an opaline finish. Hour markers and hands have been blackened for a bold touch, while movement-wise, the watch features OMEGA’s Co-Axial Calibre 2500. The case comes in stainless steel and is nicely complemented by a leather strap in beautiful hunter green.
