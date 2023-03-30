It’s easy being green with Oris’ special edition Propilot x Kermit watch

Seems like Oris has finally found that rainbow connection with its brand-new special edition Propilot x Kermit timepiece.

Oris has beaten all the other watch brands to the punch in getting an official “Kermit” watch release. Debuted at this year’s Watches & Wonders, The watchmaker has joined forces with Disney’s The Muppets Kermit the Frog for a playful green take on the ProPilot X, and it’s fun, cheeky, and highly collectible.

Based on the Oris 39mm titanium ProPilot X Calibre 400, this fresh new iteration features an eye-catching green dial that’s been colour matched with Kermit and is contrasted by a titanium case with satin and sandblasted finishes. Packing a tremendous amount of value, the watch is powered by the Oris in-house Calibre 400 which sees anti-magnetic properties, five days of power reserve, and is backed by a 10 year warranty.

One of the most surprising details can be found on the date wheel where, at the first of each month (AKA “Kermit Day”), Kermit’s iconic face appears at the 6 o’clock date window – talk about the best way to start a month. As Kermit once famously proclaimed, “it’s not be easy being green,” but this Oris watch proves that green watches are back in fashion.

The Oris Propilot X Kermit Edition retails at S$6,400, and is available online here now.

(All images: Oris)