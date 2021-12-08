Patek Philippe debuts the Tiffany &Co. Nautilus (with a special surprise)

As the reign of the Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711 nears its end, Patek Philippe has debuted the final 5711, a 170-piece exclusive Tiffany & C0. blue-dialed Nautilus — with an easter egg, no less.

When Patek Phillippe announced the retirement of its beloved stainless steel sports luxury watch, the industry was flabbergasted. But before it leaves for good, Patek Philippe has left us an early Christmas present. Sure, we thought the retirement colour for the Nautilus 5711 would’ve been green, but as turns out, it’s Tiffany Blue, and we can’t say we’re not pleasantly surprised.

The Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711 Tiffany & Co. limited-edition

Why 170 pieces, you wonder? Well, this Tiffany Blue Nautilus celebrates the 170th anniversary of haute horologie’s most dynamic partners-in-crime, Tiffany & Co. and Patek Philippe. The timepiece will be exclusively retailed at Tiffany & Co. boutiques in New York, San Francisco, and Beverly Hills. Here, the watchmaker married the Nautilus’ iconic looks and appeal with Tiffany’s influence and presence.

Upon close inspection, the watch’s caseback is equally noteworthy, with ‘1851-2021’ engraved on the back. The final ‘1’ of 2021, however, has an LVMH easter egg. For a couple of years now, there have been talks that Tiffany is looking to join haute horologie and luxury’s biggest cult league, LVMH. However, this tiny hint here seals the deal. Tat the bottom, you’ll see a big and bold ‘TIFFANY & CO – PATEK PHILIPPE’ with a 170th anniversary marking on the opposite end.

Up top, it’s classic Patek Philippe Nautilus through and through, with the same horizontal grooves and a date window at three o’clock. There is, however a Tiffany Blue dial that steals the show, with illuminating blackened gold indexes. The watch comes cased in stainless steel and houses the automatic 26-330 SC movement, which provides a 45-hour power reserve. Down at six o’clock, we see a ‘Tiffany & Co.‘ watermark.

While any 5711 is already a great post-market timepiece, ‘dual-brand’ pieces like these will no doubt be hot ticket items on the after-market too. More so, limited to just 170 pieces and being the (alleged) final Nautilus 5711, its current US$52,000 price-tag (approx. THB 1,740,440) will be criminally inflated in the coming years.

What’s also interesting is that while Patek says this Tiffany piece will be the final 5711, they’ve also said it before, and well, here we are today.

After all, whilst introducing the green-dialled Nautilus earlier this year, Patek Philippe CEO, Thierry Stern did also hint that there was “something else” on the way, which brings us to the stunning Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711 Tiffany & Co. limited-edition here. We’re definitely not complaining though.

This article was first published on Lifestyle Asia India.