5 red and gold watches (and where you should wear them)

If red is your lucky colour, a red and gold watch could be your luckiest accessory.
There’s something really fiery about a red and gold watch. It isn’t a timepiece that can be worn by just anyone. It demands the attention of its onlooker, and demands to be worn by someone who can do it justice.
After all, how do you pair a red and gold watch with your outfit? How do you wear it too different occasions? Here, we’ve put together five of our favourite red and gold watches for any budget. We’ve also paired each watch with a special occasion, because every red and gold watch begs for a special occasion.
Omega’s Trésor line was first launched in 1949, but even more than half a century later, its design continues to capture the eye. Presented here in a 40mm 18K Sedna gold case, the burgundy leather strap adds a sophisticated aura to the timepiece, complemented by the domed burgundy dial. Featuring a small seconds display at 6 o’clock, it’s a watch in a very mature red hue best suited to the wearer who banks on elegance.
Why we love it: The rich depth of colour reminds us of a fine glass of wine
Where to wear it: With a crisp shirt for a romantic dinner
Granted, this timepiece leans more towards brown than red, but we couldn’t resist adding one of Bulgari’s iconic Serpenti timepieces to this list. Here the Serpenti Tubogas features a single spiral with a stainless steel case, an 18K rose gold bezel set with brilliant-cut diamonds, and a stainless steel and 18K rose gold bracelet. Extremely sensual with a fluid shape, the watch balances along the line of timepiece and jewellery, which is exactly why it belongs in every powerful woman’s repertoire.
Why we love it: The allure of Serpenti is irresistible
Where to wear it: An elegant evening event
A more casual watch that still carries a lot of weight in the world of iconic watches: it’s the Cartier Tank Louis Cartier. Here in the small model, it comes with an 18K rose gold case, a beaded crown set with a cabochon sapphire, a silvered beaded dial, and a burgundy brushed calfskin strap. Less loud than many of the other red and gold watches on our list, it’s a worthy investment that can be worn every day.
Why we love it: The small model is ideal for wearing from day to night, and looks good with just about anything
Where to wear it: Morning meetings, business lunches, and later cocktails
For those who like to wear watches made by fashion houses, this Versace Safety Pin Watch makes for a good choice. An extremely bold watch, it features the brand’s iconic Medusa on the bright red dial. This is contrasted with a gold-toned case, which really brings together the strong and vibrant aesthetic of the piece. Another unexpected feature? The Versace Barocco print actually lines the calf leather bracelet on the inside, for another colourful pop of surprise.
Why we love it: It demands your attention, and is suited to a strong individual who is equally demanding
Where to wear it: Somewhere you want your voice to be heard
The most casual watch on our list, Gucci’s Timeless Watch takes a very relaxed approach to incorporating red and gold in its design, and features a nonchalant aura in general. Part of the G-Timeless collection, the dial combines both the signature Web Stripe and the Gucci Bee, so is definitely easily recognised by Gucci lovers. The yellow gold PVD case frames the dial beautifully, and is complemented by a camel leather strap.
Why we love it: It reminds us of our favourite Gucci sneakers
Where to wear it: Casual brunches with fellow entrepreneurs