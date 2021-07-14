5 red and gold watches (and where you should wear them)

If red is your lucky colour, a red and gold watch could be your luckiest accessory.

There’s something really fiery about a red and gold watch. It isn’t a timepiece that can be worn by just anyone. It demands the attention of its onlooker, and demands to be worn by someone who can do it justice.

After all, how do you pair a red and gold watch with your outfit? How do you wear it too different occasions? Here, we’ve put together five of our favourite red and gold watches for any budget. We’ve also paired each watch with a special occasion, because every red and gold watch begs for a special occasion.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: OMEGA]