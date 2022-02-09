A closer look at TAG Heuer’s Formula 1 x Red Bull Racing timepiece

Red Bull Racing and TAG Heuer have teamed up over a special edition Formula 1 chronograph to celebrate Max Verstappen’s 2021 F1 World Championship victory.

Straight from the racetrack to your wrist, TAG Heuer debuts a very special Formula 1 draped in the colors of the 2021 F1’s champs. The Red Bull Racing Honda Formula 1 team had a slightly controversial finish in Abu Dhabi but were none the less, world champs. Today, the Formula 1 watch brand, TAG Heuer pays homage to this victory with a special edition Formula 1 that’s an absolute treat for Red Bull fans and an ode to their long-standing partnership.

[All images courtesy TAG Heuer]

TAG Heuer Formula 1 Red Bull Racing Special Edition

The timepiece perfectly encapsulates the emotions of Red Bull Racing – Ferocity, technical genius, and a red-blue-yellow drip. Two references, both arrive cased in 43-mm brushed stainless steel and an alluring blue sunray-brushed dial. We also see tiny bold red and yellow details all-over the dial, most notably the outer dial ring. To contrast this, there’s an elegant aluminium blue tachymeter fixed bezel too.

Right from the Arabic numbered indexes to the colour palette, safe to say that the dial-face certainly looks like a Red Bull car’s steering wheel and instrument panel. Also, in standard Formula 1 fashion, there’s a 1/10th second chronograph on board too. A cool touch – The chronograph buttons boast a unique red lacquer. On the case back, we see in bold ‘Red Bull Racing Formula One Team Special Edition’ along with their logo and a checkered flag.

Further embracing this F1 aesthetic, we see a tiny detail (two, actually) at indexes at five and seven o’clock that create the appearance of a grid box (this is where cars line up before the race begins). There’s also a tiny date window at four o’clock. All of this runs Quartz inside. You get to choose between two strap options – A textured blue rubber strap or a three-row steel bracelet. I’d pick the former if I were you.

The TAG Heuer Formula 1 Red Bull Racing Special Edition will be in boutiques in February 2022. In terms of price, the rubber strap fetches approximately THB 72,210 whereas the steel bracelet slates in at approximately THB 77,900.