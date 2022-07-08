The new Longines HydroConquest for women: timepieces for all your adventures

In the world of timepieces, there’s always an identity, legacy, and heritage attached to them.

This cannot be any more true for the HydroConquest line, one of the leading collections of the Swiss luxury watchmaker Longines. While these watches continue to embody the spirit of sportsmanship – particularly in the world of diving, performance, and the water sports – their beauty, combined with their innovative variations and character, also pushes the boundaries of style in watchmaking.

The Longines’ HydroConquest 39mm line for women is further testament to that spirit. This year, the watchmaker has welcomed new two-tone variations, the rose, and yellow PVD, to enhance and complete the inimitable line for an additional touch of sophistication and elegance.

Here, we see the blue, grey, black, and green versions of this collection being complemented by two-tone variations in steel and rose PVD or steel and yellow PVD, prompting a new line and definition of sports timepieces that are not only limited to men, and appealing to all kinds of sports enthusiasts. While the steel straps continue to be their main highlight, these sporty pieces also come with black, blue, or green rubber straps.

Feeling adventurous? Want to unleash that explorer in you with class and style? Consider adding these new variations to your collection.

Here are the top three variations we love and believe that every woman should own.