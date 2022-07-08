The new Longines HydroConquest for women: timepieces for all your adventures

In the world of timepieces, there’s always an identity, legacy, and heritage attached to them.
This cannot be any more true for the HydroConquest line, one of the leading collections of the Swiss luxury watchmaker Longines. While these watches continue to embody the spirit of sportsmanship – particularly in the world of diving, performance, and the water sports – their beauty, combined with their innovative variations and character, also pushes the boundaries of style in watchmaking.
The Longines’ HydroConquest 39mm line for women is further testament to that spirit. This year, the watchmaker has welcomed new two-tone variations, the rose, and yellow PVD, to enhance and complete the inimitable line for an additional touch of sophistication and elegance.
Here, we see the blue, grey, black, and green versions of this collection being complemented by two-tone variations in steel and rose PVD or steel and yellow PVD, prompting a new line and definition of sports timepieces that are not only limited to men, and appealing to all kinds of sports enthusiasts. While the steel straps continue to be their main highlight, these sporty pieces also come with black, blue, or green rubber straps.
Feeling adventurous? Want to unleash that explorer in you with class and style? Consider adding these new variations to your collection.
Here are the top three variations we love and believe that every woman should own.
Jump To / Table of Contents
It’s a classic, and one of the best sellers, too. The Sunray Black, or black dial with the steel strap, is an automatic, 11.90mm thick water-resistance to 300 metres watch. With a dimension of 39.00mm, the case shape is round, with the material made of stainless steel. Another distinctive characteristic to the L3.741.4.56.6 is the glass, which is made from scratch-resistant sapphire crystal added with several layers of anti-reflective coating on the underside, making it perfect for any weather or activity. Its buckle, made in stainless steel, has a double safety folding clasp and integrated diving extension.
The L3.741.4.56.6 in Sunray Black is a true embodiment of style and class, and is perfect for both men and women.
Another one of the line’s best sellers. The L3.741.4.96.6 in Sunray Blue has everything the L3.741.4.56.6 in Sunray Black has, but this time with a blue dial – and it shows. With the colour as blue as the ocean, your wrist will literally glow and dazzle with sophistication. The Sunray Blue, or blue dial with the steel strap, is an automatic, 11.90mm thick water-resistance to 300 metres watch. With a dimension of 39.00mm, the case shape is round, with the material made of stainless steel. The L3.741.4.96.6’s glass is also made from scratch-resistant sapphire crystal added with several layers of anti-reflective coating on the underside, making it perfect for any weather or activity. Its buckle, made in stainless steel, has a double safety folding clasp and integrated diving extension.
The L3.741.4.96.6 in Sunray Blue represents boldness and sophistication, and is made for those seeking for an adventure, especially in the realms of water sports.
Truly made for the feminine, elegant, and adventurous spirit, the L3.780.3.78.9 in Sunray Grey is an automatic watch with a thickness of 12.20mm, a round case made from stainless steel, with the glass also made from scratch-resistant sapphire crystal added with several layers of anti-reflective coating on the underside. While the dial colour is in sunray ‘grey’, its hands are softly, distinctively pink – or rose gold. The grey strap, made from rubber strap, has a double safety folding clasp buckle with a push-piece opening mechanism.
The L3.780.3.78.9 in Sunray Grey, truly, is made for the independent, classy, and elegant women out there, who can wear them on any adventure or formal occasion, outside or inside the city.
For more information, visit the Longines HydroConquest Collection.