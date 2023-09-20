TUDOR drops its newest Black Pelagos FXD, inspired by the U.S. Navy

Meet the ultimate modern “Milsub”— TUDOR’s latest drop in black, the new Pelagos FXD, paying homage to its dive watch history with the U.S. Navy.

The story begins in the 1950s when TUDOR’s dive watches underwent rigorous tests and evaluations by the U.S. Navy. However, it wasn’t until 1958 that the Navy divers officially adopted them for use. With over 60 years of rich history, it’s not uncommon for a brand to show its unconditional support. Fast forward to today, TUDOR released its latest Pelagos FXD model, which comes with a black dial, ready for underwater duty.

[All images courtesy of TUDOR]

The new TUDOR Pelagos FXD

Created in homage to TUDOR’s decades of service to the Navy, the new Pelagos FXD is quite similar to the latest version that was designed in collaboration with the Marine Nationale. However, this version’s main differences are the black dial and the uni-directional rotating bezel, which meets the ISO standard for dive watches. The new Pelagos comes in a 42mm titanium case with a satin brush finish. And, of course, being an FXD model, it has the FiXeD strap bars, which add much character to the timepiece. It also uses the in-house Calbire MT5602, ensuring robustness, longevity, and reliability with a 70-hour power reserve.

Regarding aesthetics, you can see how this model effortlessly blends the features of TUDOR’s past divers with modern engineering. For instance, the “Snowflake” hands and square hour indices pay tribute to TUDOR’s Oyster Prince Submariner from the late 1960s. There’s excellent lume on the dial and bezel, so there’s no need to worry about being unable to see in poor light conditions. What a big plus point for night visibility. The satin brush finish also produces a matte effect, helping limit light reflection.

Customers are given a choice between two strap options: a dark forest green with a red stripe fabric strap or the black rubber alternative. Overall, the new Pelagos makes a great contemporary dive watch. Now, available with a black version that has a striking and impressive appearance, this model can help expand the FXD to wider audiences beyond the blue shade.

For further information, please visit TUDOR’s website here.