“A TUDOR watch is born to dare,” and that is precisely what this luxury watch company is doing. For Only Watch 2023, TUDOR introduces the unique Prince Chronograph One Prototype, surprising us once again with its innovation.

Breaking the rules for this year’s Only Watch charity auction, TUDOR returns its legendary chronograph from the 70s. In 1976, TUDOR introduced its first automatic chronograph, the “Big Block.” During that time, the Swiss watchmaker added a self-winding rotor to the chronograph movement, which led to additional thickness. To accommodate the extra depth, the brand created a thicker middle case causing it to be blocky. Hence, the name the “Big Block.” However, the item was sadly discontinued in the early 90s — until now.

[Hero & Feature Image Credit: TUDOR]

The Prince Chronograph One

The iconic Big Block Chronograph is coming back with a new look, reincarnated as the Prince Chronograph One. This unique watch features an 18-carat solid yellow gold interpretation of the TUDOR classic chronograph. Besides the eye-catching yellow-gold case, this timepiece also comes with a matching bracelet. But that’s not all. Through the Prince Chronograph One, TUDOR is debuting its first-ever in-house prototype chronograph movement, the MT59XX. This big innovative leap will be TUDOR’s first and only timepiece sold with a yet-to-be-released prototype movement. Despite being a prototype, the MT59XX meets all TUDOR Manufacture Calibre performance standards, featuring column-wheel construction.

The Prince Chronograph One is an intriguing debut, marking an important moment in TUDOR’s history. With the brand now capable of producing its own cutting-edge Calibres, this unique watch foreshadows many new exciting things to come.

Find out more at TUDOR.