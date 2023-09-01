TUDOR & Siam Swiss launch a second boutique at Mega Bangna

TUDOR’s prosperous partnership with Siam Swiss, Thailand’s long-established authorised watch retailer, brings customers a new shopping experience at their latest boutique in Mega Bangna.

Nestled in one of Southeast Asia’s largest malls, Mega Bangna, is the newly launched TUDOR boutique. As it’s located in the East of Bangkok, this new shop offers watch enthusiasts an escape from the buzzing city life, entering a tranquil environment to truly enjoy TUDOR’s legacy of precision craftsmanship. With Siam Swiss being TUDOR’s official retailer since 1979, this latest addition marks their second mono-brand boutique— an expansion from their Siam Square shop.

[All images courtesy of TUDOR]

Inside Siam Swiss’ TUDOR Boutique

Before entering the 72-square-metre boutique, visitors are instantly greeted with TUDOR’s distinctive signage in their iconic red hue and signature black and white colours. However, the #BornToDare slogan on the wall captures the label’s identity the most, as TUDOR is known for going beyond the boundaries in design and innovation. Their mastery is also showcased in the middle of the shop with an interactive display. Here, visitors can find TUDOR’s bronze timepiece sets and discover the origins of TUDOR bronze. It’s truly remarkable to see the step-by-step process of producing their bronze watch case, making one gain more appreciation for watch-making.

For those interested in viewings, the elegant yet modern lifestyle corner makes the shopping experience at TUDOR genuinely immersive. The knowledgeable service staff help guide customers through each timepiece. Whether it is providing information or sharing the brand’s legacy in making these pristine watches, clients are ensured utmost excellency. So, if you’re looking for a classic watch or something sporty, the experts here give the best guidance as TUDOR always has something for everyone.

Besides the physical boutique, Siam Swiss offers an online platform for watch enthusiasts to explore and purchase TUDOR watches. Although e-commerce shops may differ, Siam Swiss’ online store guarantees the same dedication to customer service as their physical shop.

TUDOR Mega Bangna is located on Level 1, Shop No. 1405. The boutique is open daily from 10 AM to 8 PM. For more information, please visit Siam Swiss here or call 080-046-4545.