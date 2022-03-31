Unleash the pioneering explorer in you with Longines’ latest Spirit collection, the Spirit Zulu Time

Heralded by the winged hourglass brand’s rich heritage, the Longines Spirit collection is beginning a new chapter to add to its history with the Longines Spirit Zulu Time – as a reflection of the brand’s pioneering spirit.

The Longines Spirit collection has debuted with a new watch featuring multiple time zones, the Spirit Zulu Time, a model that is inextricably linked to the Swiss luxury watchmaker’s rich history. It also serves as a continuation of the brand’s precise instruments worn by the world’s greatest pioneers throughout history, as well as their legendary exploits.

To celebrate that intertwining between history and innovation, the Longines Spirit Zulu Time pays homage to that heritage. This resulted in an exceptional timepiece able to be used by all modern pioneers and explorers. It celebrates the mindset of these pioneering heroes and their wondrous pursuits, and passions; embodies the sense of adventure that modern explorers possess; and honours the very same vision that is intricately linked to the vital role the brand has played throughout history when developing watches with multiple time zones.

The symbolism

The Longines Spirit Zulu Time watch epitomises the watchmaker’s century-old expertise in timepieces of its kind. Its origins and its name come from the first Longines dual-time zone wristwatch manufactured in 1925, which featured the Zulu flag on its dial – Zulu referring to the letter “Z” which designates universal time for aviators and members of the armed forces.

Many adventurers have crossed the world’s time zones with a Longines watch on their wrist. The development of other GMT models, aimed mainly at the aeronautics sector, has continued to bolster the pioneering role that Longines plays in this field. They have traversed the globe with determination and passion, making the impossible a reality. Renowned aviators including Amy Johnson, Clyde Pangborn and Hugh Herndon conquered the air and set new records – all with Longines’ assistance. This proves the longevity of these timeless pieces, guaranteeing the safety and reliability of those early pioneers.

The details

The watch features an exclusive new Longines in-house calibre with a silicon balance-spring, which drives the time zone display. It is a state-of-the-art technology that allows the hour hand to be adjusted independently of the GMT indicator. Additional time zones are read using a 24-hour hand and a bidirectional rotating bezel that also graduates over 24 hours.

Extremely accurate with a power reserve of 72 hours, this new movement is chronometer-certified by the COSC (the Swiss Official Chronometer Testing Institute), in a nod to the five stars stamped on the dial which, in the history of Longines, was a guarantee of a movement of the highest quality.

The aesthetics

Aesthetically, the Longines Spirit Zulu Time stands out with its thorough execution and the particular care given to the various finishes on the details – whether shiny, matte, polished, in relief or embossed. This model features a bezel enhanced with a coloured ceramic insert, and is available on a matt black, sandblasted anthracite or sunray blue dial, with a date window now centred at the 6 o’clock position.

Its hands and numerals, coated with Super-LumiNova®, enable the time to be read under all circumstances. The 42 mm steel case has an interchangeable stainless steel bracelet or an interchangeable brown, beige or blue leather strap. These straps all have a folding clasp fitted with a new fine adjustment system for maximum comfort and a perfect fit.

Time to unleash that pioneering spirit in you

So, whatever your destination, wherever your taste for adventure takes you, you will never lose track of time with the Longines Spirit Zulu Time on your wrist.

The main question remains, though – are you ready to unleash the pioneer in you?

For more information, visit the Longines www.longines.co.th.