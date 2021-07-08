The Chanel J12 watch collection is the next summer statement watch you shouldn’t miss. Here’s why.

Watches are a great companion to your outfit for every occasion, but choosing the right one can be daunting. That’s why it’s always good to go with watches that are versatile and timeless. At the same time, however, it should help bring out your personality and let your colour (no pun intended) shine. This is where the J12 comes steps in. Why? Because it ticks all the boxes you want in a summer statement watch.

Stylishly fun: because summer calls for colour

The Chanel J12 comes with a unidirectional rotating bezel with neon rainbow-coloured indicators and numerals. Put that together, and you get a classic timepiece model that comes with an electric feel. Plus, we appreciate the rainbow hues, which, intentional or not, aptly celebrate the beauty of diversity in our world today.

Great for day and night

Choosing accessories can be difficult. In fact, one can even say it’s an art form in itself. That’s why we think the J12 is one of the most remarkable timepieces you should invest in this summer/monsoon season. It’s colourful yet versatile in design, meaning that it can take you from day to night without any fuss. The silhouette, too, is neither too feminine nor overly masculine, which will allow the piece to be matched with casual to formal attire without looking out of place. Yes, it’s vibrant and fun, but it also gives the wearer an air of being super put together.

Approachable and highly resistant

Horlogerie? Horology? The art of watchmaking can be daunting to some of us. With the Chanel J12, however, we can easily appreciate the craftsmanship that goes into the design without feeling out of our depth here. The director of Chanel’s Watchmaking Creation Studio, Arnaud Chastaingt, certainly knows what he’s doing, and it’s reflected in the beautiful balance between form, function and fashion the J12 carries. Not just the design itself, but the J12 watches are crafted with highly resistant black ceramic and fitted with a steel case and sapphire caseback just like any other fine watch. And it’s Chanel. What’s not to love about it?

A box set with all 12 colours for you to choose from

That’s right. You can mix and match to your heart’s content with the Chanel J12 Electro Box. It’s a unique assemble of the J12 watches in 12 different colours, meaning you can pair each colour with each month of the year (if you are of that particular nature) or change it to match your outfit and mood daily.

