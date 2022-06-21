Win Metawin wows in Prada Menswear SS23 Milan Runway Show

After making waves online with his spotless Prada airport attire last week, the 23-year-old Thai superstar has finally arrived at Milan Fashion Week in time for the Prada Menswear Spring/Summer 2023 (SS23) fashion show on Monday.

When it was reported that global Thai star Metawin ‘Win’ Opas-Iamkajorn would be attending the Prada SS23 Menswear show in Milan this summer, the public couldn’t have been more excited – wondering just what his appearance and the show had in store.

We weren’t disappointed. With designers Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada at the helm, the show has been one of the most highly-anticipated of the year. The latest collection, which made its debut on Monday, has been dubbed as one of their most influential and seamless collaborations to date – one that perfectly encapsulated the luxurious, Italian heritage of the house with a touch of the idiosyncratic, playful, and boyish charm that is presented in Simons.

Prada’s ability to keep up with the times has also proven to be unrivaled – as the show’s front-row guests prove it. It was a star-studded event, where global superstars from all over the world appeared in their savviest Prada menswear looks, from the likes of Song Kang, Jeong Jaehyun, and Jake Gyllenhaal to Thailand’s very own Win Metawin.

The Thai superstar has been keeping his social media, particularly Instagram, and over 13 million followers on fire since his departure to Milan last week. The actor opted for one of the boldest looks at the show by going all avant-garde: dressed in a bulking yellow trench coat, black trousers, and a Prada Triangle Bag.

“Surrounded by amazing people,” the actor captioned one of his Instagram posts, which now has over two million likes. In the post, Win could be seen rubbing shoulders and interacting with South Korean superstars Song Kang and Jeong Jaehyun. Other images shared online also saw the actor taking photos alongside Hollywood actors Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeff Goldblum.