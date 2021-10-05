Your guide to what to wear to make a stylish return to the gym

As more Covid-19 restrictions in Bangkok are loosened, fitness fanatics can finally head back to the gym. Here is the ultimate guide for what to wear for your return to gym.
Gyms in Bangkok are beginning their process of welcoming back their beloved members. After months of compound and balcony workouts, it’s now a great time for you to freshen up your fitness wardrobe before going back to the gym. If you’re finding the new look to make a stylish comeback or don’t know where to start, here is the list of fitness outfit ideas and your ultimate guide for what to wear to the gym.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: TA Active]
Whether you’re wearing a sports mask during your workout or not, it’s still a must for staying committed to keeping Covid-19 at bay. And Under Armour Sports Masks Feather Weight will help you to stay stylish at the gym. Made with high-performance materials, it’s one of the most popular expert-recommended sports masks that uses Iso-Chill technology to give you a cooling sensation at all times.
[Image Credit: Under Amour]
Without a fitness watch on your wrist, there is no way you can get the most out of your workout. For all the serious workout fanatics out there, you need to have the Fitbit Versa 2 with you. This watch features multi-sport tracking that supports 19 different exercises. The highlights are weight training and nondescript workout. Also, as it does all the work on its own, you can forget about your phone while enjoying your routine.
[Image Credit: Fitbit]
Show your lower half some love with biker shorts. They are a serious staple for both breaking a sweat and chilling. Endlessly versatile and easy to wear, our favourite Girlsnation Tulum Biker Shorts offer a v-cut waistband to provide support during intense workouts. Pair it with a matching hoodie or sports bra for the perfect outfit of the day.
[Image Credit: Girlsnation]
Leggings are the best staple a sweat-loving person invest but finding the shape-contouring ones can be a little tricky. Well, no longer. You can show off your elegant curve with Waking Bee Figure Leggings. It comes with body-sculpting technology to elongate and tone your beautiful legs.
[Image Credit: Waking Bees]
There’s nothing worse than an uncomfortable sports bra. So you need to have TA Active Nadia Criss Cross Crop to ward off those worries. It keeps you comfortable and supported in every movement while flaunting an athleisure look.
[Image Credit: TA Active]
You can’t miss out on singlets if you’ll be doing a lot of upper-body or arm workouts. They are soft to the touch, durable, quick-dry, and provides a full range of motion for effortless manoeuvrability. And with Nike Dri-FIT One Strappy, you won’t be experiencing any discomfort when toning your arms.
[Image Credit: Adidas]
Enter and leave the gym in style with sweatsuits from the recent collaboration between Adidas and Marimekko. This fuss-free outfit is the perfect go-to for making your dressing in the gym so much easier for you.
[Image Credit: Adidas]