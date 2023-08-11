What you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5

Samsung is pushing boundaries with their brand new Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5.

Samsung is already the leader in foldable phones, but the company is pushing the benchmark with their fifth-generation Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5.

Combining superior performance, unmatched displays, and an intuitive user experience, both phones will fit seamlessly into any occasion, from sharing precious moments with family and friends to high-level meetings with a client.

Unveiled at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Seoul event in July 2023, both the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 are also ready for life’s toughest knocks, with a shock dispersion layer on the main screen, IPX8 Water Resistance, Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 exterior, and Armor Aluminum casing.

Here are all the details to know about Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5: Specifications, cover screen and more

General features

Measuring just 71.9 x 85.1 x 15.1mm when folded, the Galaxy Z Flip5 is a truly pocket-friendly phone. When opened, it turns into a large-screen smartphone measuring 71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm. Supporting this smooth transition is the phone’s Flex Hinge. Its dual rail structure diffuses external impacts, and there is practically zero gap between the screen when closed.

Everything looks seamless on Galaxy Z Flip5’s main screen. It has a 6.7-inch FHD+ with Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. The 120Hz Adaptive refresh rate and an Infinity Flex Display screen resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels make watching movies or playing games an exciting experience.

Above all, it is the cover screen which is guaranteed to make an impression.

A cover screen that does it all

Samsung has left no stone unturned to ensure that users are able to get the best experience of a flip phone with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5.

The instantly-noticeable aspect is the size of the new Flex Window or cover display. Measuring 3.4 inches, it is 3.78 times larger than the previous generation. A display resolution of 720×748 brings more space for useful widgets and fine display clarity, while the Flex Window’s size and resolution present crucial information without having to flip open the phone.

From weather to music controller and stock market updates, everything can be accessed directly on the Flex Window through widgets that Samsung designed for the phone. Users can also check Wi-Fi or Bluetooth settings on the cover display.

Access the all-important Samsung Wallet by swiping the screen up. It is the storehouse of essentials such as QR codes, coupons, boarding passes, health passes, digital keys, membership cards and Samsung Pay.

Adding to the Galaxy Z Flip5’s functionality is the Flex Window’s full QWERTY keyboard. Users can easily respond to texts using the Quick Reply feature, check call history and make calls via the cover display.

Cameras that redefine ease of photography

The camera is, by all means, one of the most essential parts of any smartphone today. And Samsung has proven expertise in this department.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 has a total of three cameras. The front is a 10MP Selfie Camera of F2.2 aperture with a pixel size of 1.22μm (micron) and a field of view (FOV) of 85 degrees. There are two on the rear: a 12MP Ultra Wide Camera and a 12MP Wide-angle Camera. The Ultra-Wide Camera has an aperture size of F2.2, pixel size of 1.12μm and FOV of 123 degrees. The Wide-angle camera has optical image stabilisation (OIS), dual pixel autofocus, aperture size of F1.8, pixel size of 1.8μm and FOV of 83 degrees. The camera’s 10X zoom capability also does not compromise on picture clarity.

The high-quality rear camera can be used to take selfies using the Flex Window as the primary screen. When snapping pictures, the Dual Preview feature lets subjects observe themselves on the Flex Window screen while the photographer sees them on the main screen, allowing both parties to be involved in the process at once.

The FlexCam feature helps users take hands-free photos from creative angles. A feature called Quick View allows users to review, alter the colour tone or delete pictures on the Flex Window. Among the other key features are Super Steady for camera stabilising and Auto Framing, which come in handy when taking a picture involving a large group.

Galaxy Z Flip5 has Nightography capabilities that optimise photos and videos in ambient lighting. The image signal processing (ISP) algorithm is AI-powered. It improves colour tone and details in low-light images, and corrects any visual noise.

More about the Galaxy Z Flip5

The Galaxy Z Flip5 comes packed with 8GB Memory with options of 256GB and 512GB internal storage. It has a 3,700mAh dual battery and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

The phone is available in graphite and three soft colours — Mint, Lavender, and Cream. Customers can also opt for four online-exclusive colours — Blue, Yellow, Gray, and Green — which can be purchased directly from samsung.com.

Galaxy Z Fold5: Specifications, S Pen and more

General features

The Galaxy Z Fold5 is the thinnest and lightest Fold in the series that Samsung has been producing since 2019. Weighing just 253 gm, the phone measures 67.1 x 154.9 x 13.4mm when closed. When opened, its dimensions of 129.9 x 154.9 x 6.1mm make it look like a compact tablet. Yet, without compromising on performance, Samsung has trimmed down the form factor for a much better grip on the phone.

The fifth-generation Galaxy Z Fold carries forward the core purpose of the family it belongs to — a high-performance tool for multitasking. Its open-shut system is supported by Flex Hinge and strong dual rail structure.

The screens and the cameras

The Galaxy Z Fold5 has a 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display screen when folded. Its resolution is 2316 x 904 pixels. The screen is large enough for all kinds of functions.

When unfolded, the 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen wows with an Infinity Flex Display of 2176 x 1812 pixels. It is truly like having a big screen experience in both hands.

The 7.6-inch main screen ensures a unique cinematic or gaming experience. Moreover, Samsung has increased the peak brightness level by over 30 percent. This upgrade makes it possible to have an unparalleled viewing experience even under bright sunlight.

There are five cameras in different megapixels.

On the cover is a 10MP, F2.2, 1.22μm, FOV 85 degrees selfie camera. On the rear are three cameras with silver rings around them. These are a 12MP, F2.2, 1.12μm, FOV 123 degrees Ultra-Wide camera; a 50MP Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, 1.0μm, FOV 85 degrees Wide-angle camera; and a 10MP PDAF, F2.4, OIS, 1.0μm, FOV: 36 degrees Telephoto Camera with 3X optical zoom. The fifth is the 4MP F1.8, 2.0μm, FOV: 80 degrees Under Display Camera.

In-built tools and a fine-tuned S Pen

Everything from drag-and-drop to optimisation of third-party apps can be done on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5. Users can quickly switch between frequently-used apps with the improved Taskbar. There is a two-handed drag-and-drop feature to easily move content between apps and screens.

The apps can continue running in the background via the hidden pop-up feature. This allows users to watch a video on full-screen while chatting with others through a floating pop-up.

The phone comes with an improved S Pen Fold Edition, which is slimmer and more compact.

The Slim S Pen Case is almost as thick as the Fold case. The case comes in multiple colours, creating a consistent aesthetic.

More about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5

The Galaxy Z Fold5 has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy as well as an advanced cooling system, which increases the efficiency of the phone while gaming.

It comes in three variants: 12GB Memory with 1TB internal storage, 12GB Memory with 512GB internal storage and 12GB Memory with 256GB internal storage. The battery is an extremely robust 4,400mAh, which helps with long hours of usage like marathon gaming sessions.

The Samsung Z Fold5 comes in three colours: Icy Blue, Cream and Phantom Black. Two special-edition colours, Blue and Gray, can be ordered from samsung.com.

