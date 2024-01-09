facebook
Home > Tech > The Apple Vision Pro is releasing in the US on 2 February for USD $3,499
The Apple Vision Pro is releasing in the US on 2 February for USD $3,499
Tech
09 Jan 2024 06:07 PM

The Apple Vision Pro is releasing in the US on 2 February for USD $3,499

Lifestyle Asia

On Monday, Apple finally announced the release date of the highly-anticipated Apple Vision Pro, the company’s foray into mixed-reality headsets.

When it was first announced in June of 2023, a 2024 release for the Apple Vision Pro seemed so far away. But the time has finally come, and the San Cupertino-based company finally announced the Apple Vision Pro release date in the US. No details were given for other countries and regions, so for now, it’s the US that will get to try Apple’s very first “spatial computer” and judge whether it’s worth all the hype—and the price.

[Featured Image Credit: Josh Edelson/AFP©]

The Apple Vision Pro comes out in the US this January

Image credit: Apple

Apple on Monday said it will release its highly anticipated Vision Pro mixed reality headset in the United States on February 2, in its first major release since the Apple Watch in 2015.

How much will the Apple Vision Pro cost?

Announced in June, the Vision Pro will cost a hefty $3,499 before tax, more than double the price of Meta’s top-of-the-range Quest Pro headset.

“The era of spatial computing has arrived,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, calling the Vision Pro “the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created.”

The headset has been in development at Apple for years, and is seen as a much needed boost to a segment that Facebook-owner Meta has struggled to grow with its own releases.

Meta’s experience with the so-called metaverse has been humbling despite it being a leader in the emergent sector, and many questioned whether Apple would in the end jump in.

Apple said the headset could be used in the workplace, to watch streaming entertainment and play games.

This story is published via AFP Relaxnews. 

Apple Apple Vision Pro
The Apple Vision Pro is releasing in the US on 2 February for USD $3,499

Lifestyle Asia

Here's where you can read the latest news and stories from Lifestyle Asia and our sister titles PrestigeOnline and Augustman, curated from all of our editions in Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and India.

Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended for you

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiath

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.