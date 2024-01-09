The Apple Vision Pro is releasing in the US on 2 February for USD $3,499

On Monday, Apple finally announced the release date of the highly-anticipated Apple Vision Pro, the company’s foray into mixed-reality headsets.

When it was first announced in June of 2023, a 2024 release for the Apple Vision Pro seemed so far away. But the time has finally come, and the San Cupertino-based company finally announced the Apple Vision Pro release date in the US. No details were given for other countries and regions, so for now, it’s the US that will get to try Apple’s very first “spatial computer” and judge whether it’s worth all the hype—and the price.

[Featured Image Credit: Josh Edelson/AFP©]

The Apple Vision Pro comes out in the US this January

Apple on Monday said it will release its highly anticipated Vision Pro mixed reality headset in the United States on February 2, in its first major release since the Apple Watch in 2015.

How much will the Apple Vision Pro cost?

Announced in June, the Vision Pro will cost a hefty $3,499 before tax, more than double the price of Meta’s top-of-the-range Quest Pro headset.

“The era of spatial computing has arrived,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, calling the Vision Pro “the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created.”

The headset has been in development at Apple for years, and is seen as a much needed boost to a segment that Facebook-owner Meta has struggled to grow with its own releases.

Meta’s experience with the so-called metaverse has been humbling despite it being a leader in the emergent sector, and many questioned whether Apple would in the end jump in.

Apple said the headset could be used in the workplace, to watch streaming entertainment and play games.

This story is published via AFP Relaxnews.