Mercedes-Benz and Moncler collab on the 'Project Mondo G'
Tech
26 Feb 2023 10:00 AM

26 Feb 2023

Project Mondo G, a collab between Mercedes-Benz and Moncler

Manas Sen Gupta

Project Mondo G, a collab between Mercedes-Benz and Italian luxury fashion house Moncler, is a Mercedes-Benz G-Class off-roader. Here’s a closer look.

This is the first time that Moncler has collaborated with an automotive brand. The launch of the art piece took place at Moncler’s “Art of Genius” live show during London Fashion Week on 20 February.

[Hero and featured image credit: Mercedes-Benz/Website]

More about the Mercedes-Benz and Moncler collaboration

Image credit: Mercedes-Benz/Website

G-Class off-roader gets Moncler’s signature style

The collaboration showcases the Mercedes-Benz G-Class in a signature Moncler puffer jacket design.

The near-perfect geometric design of the G-Class combines well with the lined patterns of the Moncler reflective surfaces. The unique design is most prominent on the roof of the car and large, open wheels.

On the back of the car is the Moncler branding, in the shape of a huge zipper detail.

Weighing 2.5 tonnes, Project Mondo G reportedly took a year to create. It measures 4.6 metres in length, 2.8 metres in height and 3.4 metres in width, including wheels.

Mercedes’ ‘Art of Imagination’ campaign

In a statement, Mercedes-Benz said that the project is the “hero showcar” of its ‘Art of Imagination’ campaign “that accompanies the Mercedes-Benz and Moncler co-creation with social media, out of home (OOH) and PR assets for a broad global activation.”

Britta Seeger, member of the board of management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, called the collaboration an “X-factor brand moment,” adding that it “opens new horizons and a potential of opportunities for more news to come soon.”

Gorden Wagener, chief design officer of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, said that Project Mondo G is “a very bold design statement.”

“Based on our design philosophy Sensual Purity, this art piece merges extremely contrasting forms and surfaces: spacecraft shiny materials with a used patina look; strong geometry of the G-Class with organic forms of Moncler puffer jackets,” added Wagener.

Mercedes-Benz Moncler




Manas Sen Gupta writes at the intersection of tech, entertainment and history. His works have appeared in publications such as The Statesman, Myanmar Matters, Hindustan Times and News18/ETV. In his spare time, Manas loves studying interactive charts and topographic maps. When not doing either, he prefers reading detective fiction. Spring is his favourite season and he can happily eat a bowl of noodles any time of the day.

   
