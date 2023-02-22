facebook
Bangkok finally has its own Tesla supercharger station
22 Feb 2023 02:38 PM

Make your way to CentralWorld on your Model Y because that’s where Bangkok’s first Tesla supercharger station is at

Thailand has recently been pushing the use of electric vehicles. The arrival of Tesla on the Kingdom’s shores last year brought one of the most well-known EVs to Bangkok’s streets. However, a concern that people had was the lack of chargers for EVs. During the launch, the company promised to start establishing superchargers in the city by the start of this year, and it seems they’ve made good on that promise.

[Hero image: Paul Steuber/Unsplash]

Tesla unveils the first supercharger station in Bangkok

Tesla’s very first supercharger station in the city is located in CentralWorld. The station has nine superchargers available 24/7 that can charge up to 250kW and has CCS Compatibility. Though this is the first Tesla supercharger station, CentralWorld already has a number of charging stations that other EVs can utilise. 

The supercharger station’s arrival coincides with the arrival of the first Tesla orders to Thailand. There’s no news yet on where the next batch of superchargers will be established, but it’s most likely that this is just the start of a network that will span the country. In a few months, long inter-provincial travel with a Tesla may be possible.

The lack of charging stations in the city is something Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt has promised to address. With the arrival of the Tesla supercharger station, it does seem that the city is well on its way to being an EV-friendly city. 

Bangkok Tesla
Eric can be found lost in his own world jamming with headphones on while writing when he's not prepping for a DnD session or researching 'Star Wars' galactic history on Wookiepedia. A proud Ravenclaw, he loves playing (and writing about) video games, humming the 'Doctor Who' theme under his breath, and rewatching 'Friends', 'New Girl', and 'The West Wing'.

   
