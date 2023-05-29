Bang & Olufsen celebrate their third anniversary with a grand new opening

It’s time to discover a whole new world of sound with Bang & Olufsen. From luxurious home theatre systems and designer headphones, to wireless earpieces, and premium speakers, Bang & Olufsen remains the world’s leading premium audio-visual brand. As their success in Thailand continues to grow, they celebrate their third anniversary with many surprises, including a grand opening of a new store.

Founded in 1925 in Denmark by Peter Bang and Svend Olufsen, the two engineers have changed the world of audio sounds. To this day, many have grown to love the brand due to their legendary high-end audio and home entertainment products. To share these remarkable innovations, in 2019, Boonlapo Co., Ltd. became the official distributor of Bang & Olufsen Thailand. As 2023 marks its third anniversary, the CEO of Boonlapo, Mr Songpol Boonlapo, celebrates this incredible moment with a grand opening.

Located at The Emporium Shopping Complex on the first floor is Bang & Olufsen’s sixth and newest branch. Besides the grand opening that happened on May 18, 2023, there were also a few announcements. The first-ever Friend of Boonlapo was introduced, Miss Arabella Sitanan, also known as Miss Thailand Phattalung 2023. The company also announced their target growth for the upcoming year. “While Boonlapo’s past few years’ performance averages THB 150 million in annual income, we expect our revenue to grow to THB 200 million by 2024. We’re committed to excellence and innovation and will continue to drive the company’s success in Thailand’s high-end audio market,” said the CEO.

What makes Bang & Olufsen so special? Besides the quality of the product, it is also the lifestyle the brand symbolises. The elegance, simplicity, and seamless integration of B&O have made the brand iconic, especially when their products are designed to last up to 20 years. With that, B&O presents three lines of products: On The Go (OTG) portable speakers & earphones, Connected Speakers (decorated home decor speakers, and Home Cinema Experience (high-end powerful home theatre speakers).

Not sure what products to get? Head to one of their showrooms to encounter a whole new world of sound. Their highly trained staff are there to provide consultations, so customers are ensured a smooth retail experience. “Whether you are a student, professional, or business owner, Bang & Olufsen has something for everyone.”

Bang & Olufsen Thailand has six branches: ICONSIAM Flagship 1st fl. Zone ICONLUXE; Siam Paragon 2nd fl.; Central Embassy 4th fl.; Central Eastville 1st fl.; Gaysorn Centre Experience 1st fl.; The Emporium Shopping Complex 1st fl. For further information, please call 02-252-3981.