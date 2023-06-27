Dating apps everyone in Bangkok should have on their phone

Whilst life is fun in Bangkok, wouldn’t it be more fun to share it with a significant other? Here are the best dating apps to use if you’re living in Bangkok.

Living in Bangkok comes with its challenges. Traffic? Yes. Pollution? Yes. Hard to meet a boyfriend or girlfriend that isn’t crazy? Kind of, yes. As traditional dating and ways to meeting new people can be tricky in Bangkok, that’s where dating apps come in. Below, we put together a list of dating apps all Bangkokians should have on their phones. They’ve been designed specifically to help you find that special someone.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Good Faces Agency/Unsplash]

The best dating apps for Bangkokians

Tinder

Tinder in Bangkok is actually a useful dating app, and has become a best friend to many single people in the city. The app is well-designed for the newbies, but if you want to go extra, they also have premium plans: Plus, Gold, and Platinum. The more advanced packages come with added perks like unlimited location searches, unlimited likes, ‘see who liked you’ features, and more. Fill in your dating profile with a sincere bio and your best picture, then embark on your Tinder journey right away.

Download Tinder.

Bumble

If jumping into a romantic relationship is too sudden for you, exploring Bumble may ease taking those steps. Bumble’s unique selling point that sets it apart from other dating apps is how they clearly divide the platform to fit multiple purposes: Bumble Date (for dating), Bumble Bizz (for business), and Bumble BFF (for friendships). On the app’s dating section, another unique feature is that Bumble challenges gender norms by allowing women to start the conversation first. Like Tinder, there are premium plans available, too.

Download Bumble.

Coffee meets Bagel

Tired of the come-and-go situationship you may be in? Coffee meets Bagel is for any serious daters who long for a ready-to-commit relationship. More serious than Tinder, Coffee meets Bagel is for serious relationships. The app encourages users to talk with their matches with a limited time of 7 days to initiate a conversation. This timeframe can be extended if you continue to have conversations. There’s also an ice-breaking feature to ignite conversation between you and your match, if you need that little extra push.

Download Coffee meets Bagel.

Her

This app is a special space for queer women, lesbians, bisexual, non-binary, trans, and gender non-conforming folk, who are looking for a romantic partner in their lives. The Her app aims to be a bridge for people to form meaningful relationships, hang out, or even hook up. Moreover, Her provides more than 30 communities for its users to join to find someone with a matching passion, too. Again, there are premium plans with added perks you can check out as well.

Download Her.

Grindr

This one is a bit controversial, and perhaps not always strictly a dating app. However, it qualifies on our Bangkok dating app list as many Bangkok gays use Grindr, as opposed to Tinder. The multi-purpose app will definitely add some fun to your life. One night only or the rest of your life? Let’s normalise saying “I’ve got a Grindr date!”

Download Grindr.