Can someone see if you screenshot or screen-record their Instagram story?

Stalker much? If you want to sneak around someone’s Instagram profile but want to ensure you’re not caught, here’s what you need to know about whether people can see you screen record or screenshot their stories.

Stalking, sharing, gossiping and whatnot – we sure love the unprecedented access to each other’s life in today’s digital age, right? Whether it is peeking into the lives of your old pals, that not-so-friendly ex or distant relatives, Instagram is a safe haven to satiate all our social needs. Thanks to Instagram stories, we often encounter some ‘too-good-to-not-share’ updates about someone’s life and end up screenshotting or screen-recording those snippets for future reference. But does Instagram allow you to screenshot or screen-record a story without the user finding out?

If you would’ve asked this question a couple of years back, the answer would have been NO! However, with Instagram discontinuing the notification feature to keep its users’ privacy intact, you can fulfil your stalking escapades without anyone finding out! But this doesn’t hold true when you’re exchanging pictures or messages on Instagram DMs.

We’ve curated a guide to ease your confusion. Keep reading!

Does Instagram notify when you screenshot a story?

Did you know that Instagram briefly tested a feature in 2018 that notified users when someone screenshotted their stories? However, that’s not the case anymore. So, if you’re hitting panic mode after screenshotting your crush’s gorgeous mirror selfie, don’t! Instagram has you covered.

However, if you try to screenshot content that you exchange on Instagram DMs, you’re in trouble. When someone sends you a picture or a video in disappearing or vanish mode, screenshotting it will certainly alert the user. When you screenshot, content shared on DMs, Instagram adds a star ‘burst’ icon near the photo or video to alert the sender that their message has been recorded. So don’t try to invade someone’s privacy, folks!

BUT, there seems to be a workaround for this as well! If you want to avoid detection while screenshotting ‘disappearing messages’ on DMs, turn on ‘airplane mode’ when you screengrab it. Simply turn on the ‘airplane mode’ before opening the convo and make sure you only turn it off after you’ve done the deed or else, your sneaky ways will be discovered. Just do a dummy attempt with your friend to be doubly sure!

Does Instagram notify when you screen-record a story?

Screen-recording someone’s stories works the same way as screenshotting. If you screen-record a story someone has uploaded for all their followers, the user won’t be alerted if you capture it. But in the case of DM’s, Instagram will bail you out! As mentioned before, you can try the classic ‘airplane mode’ technique to record someone’s disappearing DMs.

Conclusion

Aside from Vanish Mode DMs and disappearing photo DMs, Instagram doesn’t notify users when someone screen-records to screengrabs their content. So, you’re free to snoop around!

While the aforementioned workarounds may help you get hold of someone’s private stuff, always remember to NOT breach someone’s privacy without their consent. Don’t share or distribute recorded stories without the original poster’s agreement, especially if the photo/ video was sent personally to you in good faith.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Instagram tell you if someone screenshot s or screen records your story?

No, Instagram doesn’t alert users when someone screenshots or screen-records a story they’ve uploaded on their profile.

Can screen recording be detected?

If you screen-record Vanish Mode DMs and disappearing photo DMs, then the recipient will be notified.

Can you see how many times someone viewed your story?

There’s no way to check how many times viewers have viewed your story

(Hero image credit: geralt/ Pixabay)

(Feature image credit: Jakob Owens/ Unsplash)