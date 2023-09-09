IAA Mobility 2023: The coolest cars at the motor show

Germany’s contribution to the world of motoring is, no doubt, significant. When the IAA Mobility 2023 was announced, we were quite excited. Despite the country going through a rough phrase of economic troubles, German automakers never fail to impress us with their exhibits. Munich was, once again, home to some of the coolest wheels we have seen this year. Be it the radical Batmobile-like offering from Cupra, the staid 2024 Tesla Model 3 or the wild off-road-themed Mercedes E-Class, we’ve compiled a list full of impressive vehicles and concepts from some of the largest auto manufacturers in the world that you might see in the events.

Although the event had lots of exhibits from various manufacturers, we are going to take a look at those that truly swept us off our feet. Concept cars and platform demonstrations are easier to choose, courtesy of their dreamy designs and mind-blowing features. However, we have also handpicked some production-ready models that should keep most of you excited, whether they run on electricity or petrol. After all, these are the cars that will be gracing the showrooms near you sooner than those swanky concepts.

So without further ado, let’s check out some of the coolest cars displayed at the IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich.

The coolest cars from IAA Mobility 2023