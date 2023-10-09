8 of the best iPhone power banks that will never let it run out of battery

Smartphones are now our primary gadget of choice when it comes to communication, entertainment, navigation and digital payments. So, it’s no surprise that they occasionally get low on battery when we use them over the course of a long day. If you frequently find yourself in this situation, iPhone power banks are the answer. This device will ensure that you can safely and efficiently power up your phone even on the go.

The latest Apple phone series, like the iPhone 13, 14 and 15, offers a 3200mAh battery life and above, which lasts for a day to a couple of days, depending on usage. But this often is not enough if you take photographs, watch videos, play games or listen to music frequently. Hence, power banks for iPhone provide added life to your phone, so you can seamlessly use it while on the move.

Choose a power bank compatible with an iPhone

While the latest Apple iPhone 15 series now has a Type-C connector, the 11, 12, 13 and 14 phones come with a lightning cable and a Type-C pin. As a result, your choice of power bank must have a Type C input port. Along with that, an additional Type A USB port will make your choice more versatile, as it’ll let you charge other devices like Android phones and earphones.

Do power banks affect the battery life of an iPhone?

Power banks from renowned brands generally do not cause harm to the battery health of an iPhone. They are designed similarly to phone chargers. However, it’s important to choose a high-quality product, as low-quality devices can cause damage to the phone.

Considerations while choosing a power bank for your iPhone

Battery capacity: Some of the best-quality power banks for iPhones come with a capacity of 5000mAh, 10000mAh and 20000mAh. Choose one that gives around 1.5, 2 or 4 times the amount of iPhone charging, respectively.

If you are spending extended periods away from a reliable charging station, opt for a battery with a larger capacity. Although lower capacity gives you less charging time, they are ideal for carrying around daily.

Size and weight: This plays a crucial role in having a power backup suitable for your requirements when you are on the go. Choose models that are lighter in weight to enhance portability.

Go wireless: The iPhone 12, 13, 14, and 15 series are equipped with MagSafe, a magnetic technology from Apple that allows users to charge wirelessly. A power bank with this option lets you avoid a tangle of wires. Some models also feature a kickstand that lets you watch videos while the phone is charging.

Here are the 8 best power banks for iPhones in Bangkok