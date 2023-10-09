8 of the best iPhone power banks that will never let it run out of battery

Smartphones are now our primary gadget of choice when it comes to communication, entertainment, navigation and digital payments. So, it’s no surprise that they occasionally get low on battery when we use them over the course of a long day. If you frequently find yourself in this situation, iPhone power banks are the answer. This device will ensure that you can safely and efficiently power up your phone even on the go.
The latest Apple phone series, like the iPhone 13, 14 and 15, offers a 3200mAh battery life and above, which lasts for a day to a couple of days, depending on usage. But this often is not enough if you take photographs, watch videos, play games or listen to music frequently. Hence, power banks for iPhone provide added life to your phone, so you can seamlessly use it while on the move.
Choose a power bank compatible with an iPhone
While the latest Apple iPhone 15 series now has a Type-C connector, the 11, 12, 13 and 14 phones come with a lightning cable and a Type-C pin. As a result, your choice of power bank must have a Type C input port. Along with that, an additional Type A USB port will make your choice more versatile, as it’ll let you charge other devices like Android phones and earphones.
Do power banks affect the battery life of an iPhone?
Power banks from renowned brands generally do not cause harm to the battery health of an iPhone. They are designed similarly to phone chargers. However, it’s important to choose a high-quality product, as low-quality devices can cause damage to the phone.
Considerations while choosing a power bank for your iPhone
Battery capacity: Some of the best-quality power banks for iPhones come with a capacity of 5000mAh, 10000mAh and 20000mAh. Choose one that gives around 1.5, 2 or 4 times the amount of iPhone charging, respectively.
If you are spending extended periods away from a reliable charging station, opt for a battery with a larger capacity. Although lower capacity gives you less charging time, they are ideal for carrying around daily.
Size and weight: This plays a crucial role in having a power backup suitable for your requirements when you are on the go. Choose models that are lighter in weight to enhance portability.
Go wireless: The iPhone 12, 13, 14, and 15 series are equipped with MagSafe, a magnetic technology from Apple that allows users to charge wirelessly. A power bank with this option lets you avoid a tangle of wires. Some models also feature a kickstand that lets you watch videos while the phone is charging.
Here are the 8 best power banks for iPhones in Bangkok
This is one of the best and compact options powered by a MagSafe battery pack. The Anker power bank has 5,000mAh of power which for instance can charge iPhone 14 Pro up to 1.8 times. It has a strong magnetic pull that ensures that your phone charges safely and efficiently. This power bank also comes with a USB-C port, ensuring versatility and power backup for your other compatible devices.
The built-in foldable kickstand allows you to charge the phone while watching films or videos. It keeps the phone upright at a comfortable viewing angle. The Anker 633 power bank is only 1.8 cm thick, so you can take calls, selfies and more single-handedly. Its overall weight is only 218 grams.
Disclaimer: The Anker portable charger is not compatible with non-magnetic phone cases and should be avoided in the case of the iPhone 12 Mini and 13 Mini. When used with iPhone 14 Pro or 13 Pro, the power bank exceeds the bottom edge of the phone when the kickstand is being used.
The Belkin power bank is perfect for multitaskers. Featuring a super slim design, the portable charger weighs 272 grams, making it easy to carry everywhere. It comes with 10,000mAh of power.
You can keep all your smart gadgets running with three 15-watt ports: two USB-A and one USB-C. An iPhone power bank cable is included to recharge the device . You can also check the level of charge on the power bank with the help of the LED light display.
Carrying this XIAOMI power bank will make your long flights, hectic office days and business visits stress-free, as it’ll prevent your phone’s battery from running out. With a 5000mAh battery, the model is designed for wireless charging and is compatible with the iPhone’s MagSafe technology. It has a strong hold and fits perfectly on your iPhone without blocking the camera lens. This allows you to use it even while charging your iPhone. The power bank also comes with an LED battery indicator.
Featuring a 15-watt maximum wireless power output, a 20-watt maximum USB C power output and an optional lightning port input, this power bank has a sleek design with a thickness of just 12 mm. This supports your iPhone and AirPod batteries while you’re on the move. The power bank is compatible with the Apple iPhone 12 and 12 series.
With 20,000mAh of power in a compact body, the Baseus power bank is perfect when you’re out for a longer duration. Be it road trips, camping, a long train, or air travel, this fast charging power bank is easy to carry and is super efficient. It features a dual Type C power delivery (PD) output and one USB-A output. You can simultaneously plug in three devices.
The power bank can charge the iPhone 12 Pro about 4.3 times and the iPhone 13 about 4 times. It also comes with an LED indicator that reflects the battery percentage of the charger. Equipped with a high-quality polymer lithium battery, the portable charger ensures safety and protection for devices against overcharging, overheating and other potential hazards. A flexible and break-proof TPE cable is included.
Whether you’re commuting from work or going on a short trip, here’s a power bank that is lightweight and features a powerful lithium-ion battery. Weighing 253 grams, the Romoss power bank has a battery capacity of 10,000mAh. The wireless charger has 17 built-in magnetic cores for wireless charging on compatible Apple smartphones.
This power bank also comes with a Type-C and a lightning port. So, it is compatible with Apple, Samsung, Huawei and OnePlus smartphones. The multiple-Quick Charge 3.0 supports your fast charging needs. The built-in cable allows you to head anywhere stress-free without carrying multiple cables.
A well-known tech brand, Aukey, brings this slim power bank so that your iPhone and other devices continue to have substantial battery backup even when you are away from a charging port. Weighing 174 grams, the 20,000mAh power bank allows you to charge three devices simultaneously. It auto-detects the connected devices and has two 22.5-watt ports: USB-C and USB-A.
Additionally, the portable charger is equipped with a Quick Charge 3.0 and offers the highest level of safety against short circuits, overvoltage and overcurrent. It also has LED lights that indicate the battery level of the power bank.
If you’re looking for a super durable model that withstands accidental drops or the wear and year of travel, your search ends with the Alpha-X power bank. It comes with a 20,000mAh battery, weighs 328 grams and features triple ports to charge three devices simultaneously. This includes two Type-C ports and one Type-A port.
Ambrane’s Quick Charge 3.0 and 65 watts of power delivery allow this portable power bank to offer higher levels of power than the standard charging of 20 watts. Lastly, the Alpha-X C65W-PD power bank comes with two-way charging for both the power bank and your devices simultaneously.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– Is a 10000mAh power bank good for an iPhone?
A 10000mAh power bank provides up to 10 hours of battery life for an iPhone. This is enough to last you for short trips or time away from a charging port. Belkin mobile battery power bank and Aukey quick charge power bank are some of the best 10000mAh power banks available to buy in Thailand.
– Is it safe to use a power bank to charge an iPhone?
Yes, it is safe to charge your iPhone via a power bank as long as you use a high-quality product. Additionally, these portable chargers have built-in security features that protect against overcharging, overheating and other possible risks.
– Which power bank is most suitable for an iPhone?
An iPhone wireless power bank with MagSafe or other high-quality portable chargers with Type-C ports is perfect to use for battery backup for Apple phones and other devices like AirPods.
– Does Apple make their own power banks?
Apple provides a variety of power banks, including those made especially for iPhone models. These include Apple MagSafe Battery Pack and Apple Smart Battery Case.
– How frequently can we charge the iPhone from the power bank?
Some of the battery capacities available in the highest-quality power banks are 5000mAh, 10000mAh and 20000mAh. These provide approximately 1.5, 2 or 4 times the amount of iPhone charging, accordingly.
– Which type of power bank is better for an iPhone?
For battery backup for Apple phones and other gadgets like AirPods, a wireless power bank for iPhones with MagSafe or other premium portable chargers with Type-C connectors are ideal.