’Tis the season for awkwardly pulling a name out of a hat at your company Christmas party, and being assigned the Secret Santa for a colleague you’ve never even heard of. For all these troubles and more, read on for our office Secret Santa gift guide, all under THB 500.
Secret Santa always sounds like a good idea in theory. You put a bunch of names into a hat, and every participant draws a name before being assigned the “Secret Santa” for that person that year. Days and weeks then go by as the Secret Santa tries to figure out what the Secret Santee would enjoy, before the big day comes around and the gift exchange is publicly performed. Laughter, cheer, and applause ensue, and everybody goes back with a unique, often humorous present.
Whilst it is already a daunting experience for those who don’t have performance anxiety, the whole shebang is heightened even more when the activity is brought into the office. For many years now, under the approving nods of the HR department, management teams across the globe have brought Secret Santa to the workplace, forcing colleagues to get gifts for one another, as if the gift of hours in the office together wasn’t enough.
Ah, festive spirit.
Jokes aside, engaging in Secret Santa activities with your colleagues can be nerve-wracking. How well do you really know them? How far are you willing to go? What feels appropriate? If you’re looking for a little inspiration, we’ve put together a few Secret Santa gift ideas, all under a friendly budget of THB 500, inspired by our own team. Most popular employee of the year award? Consider yourself nominated.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Max Burchill/Unsplash]
A Secret Santa gift guide for any kind of colleague
Jump To / Table of Contents
Ergonomic feet support pillow, THB 225
We spend so many hours of our lives at work, and for many this means being crouched over a laptop or seated in back-breaking positions at a desk. Show your work wife (or hubby) that you care, by getting them something for their office syndrome. Whilst a supportive chair, keyboard, and mouse is quite common, surprise your business bestie with ergonomic feet support to complete their office comforts. This way they’ll be able to stay at the company longer, and continue to share your (work-related) pains.
2 /9
Face ice roller, THB 27/piece
This is a really budget-friendly Secret Santa gift, and is incredibly useful, too. For the colleague that does his or her greatest work at night time, gift them this face ice roller to help them feel refreshed after they snooze their morning alarm for the nth time. Easy to use, all they have to do is refill the water on this beauty tool and keep it in the freezer. Come morning, they ‘roll’ it all over their face to wake up the skin (and the brain, too). Supermodels and celebrities use this technique. They’ll thank you. Get a set of three for best gifting.
H&M warm slippers, THB 250
This colleague likes to walk up and down the office with a nose in everyone’s business and a bit of banter with every department. Since they’re always out and about, get them some comfortable slippers to make their hourly trips to the water cooler more comfortable. They’ll appreciate these plush slippers that are not only extremely cosy, but quite fashionable, too. Perfect for sneaking up behind you when you’re on the phone. Ideal for finding all the 411.
4 /9
Mug warmer, THB 358
Lukewarm coffee is a crime, and it needs to be stopped, one mug at a time. The IT guy is often nowhere to be found, so his coffee is constantly losing heat. This clever mug warmer will fix that. Not only will this tech-savvy employee enjoy the workings of this smart device, but they’ll finally get to properly enjoy a hot beverage after a day of fixing the printer, finding the projector remote, and explaining that he does in fact not know why your computer won’t connect to the server. Cheers!
Starbucks Gift Card, THB 300
Maybe this person only just joined your company recently. Maybe your departments never interact. Whatever the reason, if you want to get to know this colleague better, a fine Secret Santa gift is a coffeeshop gift card. You can top it up with as much or as little budget as you want, and if you opt for the Starbucks card, you can even find motivating work-related designs. If you’re lucky, this colleague may ask you to get coffee with them. If you’re unlucky, there’s always next year.
‘Surrounded by Idiots’ by Thomas Erikson, THB 333
So you pulled a name from a hat and got the worst name possible. It was bound to happen. For the colleague that you don’t really like, bring light to an awkward situation and gift them this bestselling novel. ‘Surrounded by Idiots’ may sound like it’s very on the nose, but Erikson’s book is actually about embracing and understanding the people around you. With examples ranging from your life partner to your most loathed colleague, the book aims to encourage greater communication and understanding to handle conflict and improve dynamics more efficiently. Ahem.
Table mirror, THB 499
There’s nothing quite as awkward as being Secret Santa to somebody you don’t really know. You can’t play off their interests. You don’t know what they like. Thereby, getting them something useful for their daily office life can be a good starting point. Whilst ordinary stationery may seem a bit mundane, consider getting a small mirror they can place on their desk. This way they’ll always be able to check their teeth before any big presentation, or re-apply any makeup before going out to meet clients. They’ll appreciate this. They may even strategically use the mirror to see who is approaching behind them, and even find you staring back at them, finally knowing who they are.
Uniqlo x JW Anderson socks, THB 130/pair
Whilst socks are known as a stereotypically ‘boring’ gift, these fashionable foot warmers have been getting a PR revamp in the last years, and stylish socks with unique motifs have become a marker of the well-dressed man or woman. Add a quirky detail to the everyday look of the office fashionista, and gift them these Uniqlo x JW Anderson socks. Not only are they cool conversation starters, they’re fitted with Uniqlo’s heat tech, too. The freezing cold air conditioning in your office will have nothing on them.
9 /9
Mini fridge, THB 447
Let’s face it. Everybody dreads this one. How do you impress your boss? And how do you do it on a budget? We recommend going down the playful route, especially if you’re not looking to splurge. ‘World’s Best Boss’ mugs and candles never fail, but if you want to get creative, how about a mini fridge? Whether they use it for iced coffee, skincare, or even a cold beer, everyone has a use for a mini fridge. Anything to make sure your boss keeps a cool head at work. Major win.