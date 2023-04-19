What is Casetify’s secret sauce? A dive into the tech accessory brand’s success

Tapping into the needs of millennials more than a decade ago, Casetify reinvented the phone case industry and has become one of the biggest tech accessory brands across the world. Who would’ve thought that a eureka moment while scrolling through Instagram could build a multi-million-dollar empire? Well, the Hong Kong company’s co-founder and CEO Wesley Ng made it possible with his visionary approach.

Founded in 2011, the Hong Kong-based brand has sold more than 15 million cases worldwide, bringing $300 million in revenue in 2022, as per the company. Casetify’s quirky accessories have (sort of) made phone cases an extension of one’s personality. The brand has always managed to keep up with the millennial and Gen Z trends. Their uber-cool collaborations are a treat for all tech accessory lovers.

From Kylie Jenner, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo to K-pop supergroup BTS, numerous high-profile celebrities have sported the brand’s collection and collaborated with them over years. Curious to know how Casetify (a brand which cemented Hong Kong’s position on the global map) revolutionised the phone case industry? Read on.

Casetify: Diving into the Hong Kong brand’s success story

Casetify’s inception: Who is the founder and how did it all begin

Just like many other trailblazing companies, Casetify was born with a mission – a quest to rebuild as well as remodel one of the most used tech accessories in the world. Wesley Ng and Ronald Yeung founded the company in 2011. Wesley Ng is also the company’s CEO. In an interview with Highsnobiety, the co-founder Wesley Ng revealed that the idea sprung up after he ventured into the world of social media and was fascinated by Instagram, right after purchasing his first iPhone.

After trying hard and failing to find a phone case that he liked, Wesley thought to himself about how great it would be to create a case that best expressed its user. This finally led to the creation of an app called Casetagram, which allowed people to turn photos from their Instagram feed into a phone case. A perfect crossover of social media and technology, the idea got major attention from the start.

Thanks to great reviews from international press including The New York Times, TechCrunch, Mashable and more, Casetify was brimming with customers wanting to get their hands on the brilliant product. It’s quite an overnight success story!

Interestingly, one of the very first celebrities who popularised the brand was Jamie Oliver. The restaurateur posted about the brand on his Twitter and Instagram, causing massive traffic on the website. That was one of the turning points when Wesley realised it was finally time to quit his day job and make Casetify a flourishing business.

How the Hong Kong brand is making it big overseas

From their extensive product selection and a plethora of customisation options to their super-hit collaborations, Casetify’s unique market position arises from a number of factors.

Wide range of products

Casetify thrives on its unique phone cases, providing options for iPhone and Android users. Apart from phone cases, you’ll find accessories for Airpods, iPads, MacBooks, AirTag holders and other lifestyle accessories.

Extensive customisation options

Casetify allows you to choose the print/design of the case, colour and any text or photos you like. Their collection of designs runs into thousands, and they keep launching innovative designs now and then.

Each device has multiple case types, and for cases that allow adding text, you can also choose the font, colour and layout. Lastly, customers can select photo grid cases with different layout options and add pictures from their social media handles or device. The customisation options connect the user to the brand and nurture loyalty.

Brand collaborations

From collaborating with the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art and featuring renowned paintings worldwide to minting deals with blockbuster shows, K-pop stars and Hollywood celebrities, Casetify has done it all. The brand also partners with artists, designers, and illustrators to tap into undiscovered creativity.

Efforts towards sustainability

Casetify’s sustainability initiative is worth mentioning. The brand has produced the world’s first 100% biodegradable ​custom​ phone cases, taking a giant leap towards conserving the environment.

The brand wants to ‘eliminate all virgin plastic from their supply chain by 2030’. You can contribute to the cause by giving away your old phone cases, which are further recycled or donated. Or you can shop from their ‘Re/CASETiFY‘ collection, which offers spectacular designs made by sustainable methods.

Wesley Ng’s vision for the company

Authenticity and creativity are at the heart of Casetify. Wesley has often emphasised the importance of being flexible and agile as well as promptly giving users what they want. In a conversation with South China Morning Post, Wesley stressed that “trying new things and trusting your people” is important. “Without the [right] people you can’t grow – you are nothing,” he further mentioned.

In another interview with Highsnobiety, the co-founder also credited the ‘one product, one mission’ policy for their success. Wesley remarked that patience is key to establishing global dominance over one key product, and they’ll always strive to make the best phone cases rather than venturing into other verticals.

While the majority of Casetify’s sales happen through its website, the brand has built physical stores over the years for customers to experience their magic first-hand. Casetify’s flagship store opened in Hong Kong’s (HK) Landmark Atrium in October 2020. They have expanded at an amazingly fast pace since then, proudly owning eight stores in Hong Kong alone. The brand even tapped into multiple Southeast Asian countries as well as the United States, Australia and more.

The Landmark store is a gorgeous attraction for all tech accessories aficionados, boasting a fancy Casetify Cube room. The mirrored room, filled with LED screens presents Casetify’s latest releases in a larger-than-life manner with stunning graphics or video clips. The Cube draws inspiration from Yayoi Kusama’s mirrored installations, which have a huge fanbase across the world.

