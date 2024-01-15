Where to buy the Spigen Cryo Armor iPhone case that survived the 16k foot drop from a plane

Whether it was a marketing ploy or not, the Spigen Cryo Armor may have helped this iPhone survive a 16,000-foot drop from an Alaska Airlines accident.

Earlier this month, a concerning incident involving an Alaska Airlines flight was captured on camera shortly after takeoff. The flight was headed for Ontario, California, and departed from Portland on a new Boeing 737 Max 9 plane. However, at an altitude of 16,000 feet, the cabin window door of the aircraft blew out, putting the 171 passengers and six crew members on board at serious risk. Despite the terrifying experience, no injuries were reported.

[Hero & Feature Image Credit: Spigen]

All about the Spigen Cryo Armor iPhone case that survived the 16k foot drop from Alaska Airlines

An iPhone also survived this catastrophic accident, falling approximately 16,000 feet from the sky. The phone was discovered in Washington State by Sean Bates, who was out for a walk. Upon closer inspection, Sean realised the phone was still in airplane mode. It also had a travel confirmation and baggage claim information for the Alaska 1282 flight. Sean quickly notified the authorities, who informed him that this was the second phone they had found that was fully intact and functioning after such an accident.

Now, as everyone wonders what iPhone case helped this device miraculously survive, we found out it was the Spigen Cryo Armor. The company tweeted that the phone was found with their case on it, according to the owner’s friend, who was also on the plane with him. They also sent photo evidence after Cuong finally got his phone back.

MYSTERY SOLVED: IT WAS US ✈️@AlaskaAir @SeanSafyre tl;dr: the iphone's case that survived a 16,000 feet drop from alaska airlines was the spigen cryo armor (receipts below) https://t.co/YoAypHEGaK pic.twitter.com/zFcLWg3Kdu — Spigen (@SpigenWorld) January 12, 2024

Where to buy the Spigen Cryo Armor

Spigen, a renowned South Korean company, is known for creating exceptional phone cases and accessories with high protection. Their Cryo Armor case is a popular accessory with an AirCube pattern and ArcticFlow Tech. These advanced features help with the phone’s ventilation, making it an excellent choice for gamers or anyone who uses their phone for extended periods of time. Moreover, the case is compatible with wireless charging.

The Spigen Cryo Armor is currently available in Thailand at THB 1,9180 on Lazada for the iPhone 14 series.