Review: If you use the iPad for note-taking, you have to download Goodnotes 6

Take lots of notes on your iPad? Let Goodnotes 6 elevate then and then some.

Since its release, the iPad has proven itself to be a versatile device. Its capabilities have only grown as it improved with later generations, making it an indispensable companion for many, whether it be students, musicians, and office workers. One of the very first things the iPad was used for was to take notes, and that’s something Steven Chan leaned into when creating the app Goodnotes all the way back in 2011.

The latest version of the app, Goodnotes 6, is the app’s biggest update yet, with a number of new features that seek to make note-taking on the iPad more intuitive and fun. It definitely succeeds, and what’s better is that it doesn’t come at such a high cost.

[Hero image: Goodnotes]

Note-taking on the iPad just got better with Goodnotes 6

Old school, new school, and AI

I love notebooks and journals. Taking notes on pen and paper is just different and, in my opinion, superior to just typing. With the arrival of tools like the Apple Pencil, old school note-taking can now be done digitally though caveats still remain. Goodnotes 6, however, is a great mix of old school and new school. You get to write as if it’s pen-and-paper but you also get all the features only a digital app can give you.

One of the prime examples of this is the brand new interactive exam practice feature. Students can now do SAT test runs where math problems have an AI assistant that flags any mistakes you may have made. It’s not going to outright tell you what the mistake is and how to correct it, but you’ll have hints that can help you out. Goodnotes is also working on making other standardised tests available, so watch out for that.

Another AI capability in Goodnotes 6 is its spellcheck. While that’s not a mind-blowing thing when typing, it’s also capable of recognising spelling errors in your handwriting and even correcting it in your own handwriting style. With my very crappy handwriting, the AI is kind enough to make my handwriting neater than it really is when correcting my spelling errors.

It should be noted that despite Goodnotes 6 being available on Android, these AI features are only available on iOS.

Designs and the Marketplace

While all those AI features are great, Goodnotes is a notet-aking app at its core. You have the ability not just to make countless notebooks (if you unlock the full suite of features for a price which we’ll get to later), but to also customise them to your liking. Blank pages or lined, legal pad or A5—you can even do sheet music. Pick out what the cover looks like, store them in folders, and even choose the colour of the folder, a new feature that’s simple yet very welcome in Goodnotes 6.

There are plenty of designs to choose from, but if you find yourself still wanting more, there are two ways to get more. You can import from the internet because there are a bunch of Goodnoters who have made templates and designs available for you. The other thing you can do is visit the brand new Marketplace which sells a plethora of things to help you customise your notebook or journal in whatever way you see fit.

Value for your money

There are a lot of great apps out there. Most of them, however, are not free, and a lot of them cost quite a lot. Goodnotes 6 is free, but to unlock all its features, you’re going to either have to make a yearly or one-time payment. Thankfully, they’re not that expensive: THB 279 per year or THB 839 once and for all, and for the features that Goodnotes 6 has, less than THB 1,000 for all time is a pretty good deal. Add the fact that the iPad and other Apple devices have a special “Back to School” offer for students and it might be the perfect time to cop an iPad and Goodnotes altogether as the term starts.

Goodnotes 6 is available for iOS, Android, Mac, and Windows.