What to expect at Google I/O 2023

The upcoming Google I/O 2023 is slated to make some interesting reveals. Here’s what to look out for.

As Google I/O 2023 is just around the corner, tech junkies and Android users alike are quite excited to discover what the tech giant’s big developer event has in store for them. From two new Pixel smartphones to the next version of Android, this year’s event will see mega launches of some of the most anticipated devices and technological upgrades of the year. It is also exciting to see what Google announces to counter Apple ahead of the latter’s WWDC 2023 event, especially in regard to Mixed Reality and AI.

Google I/O 2023 is scheduled to begin on May 10 and fans around the world can watch the proceedings via livestream. The event will span over a period of two days, with the first day focused solely on the big product announcements, followed by developer-centric sessions on the second day. The Google I/O event sets the tone for our expectations from the company and all of its exciting products (Pixel Fold, we are looking at you!) for the rest of the year.

Google I/O 2023: The biggest product announcements to expect this year

Google Pixel Fold

The Pixel Fold will mark Google’s entry into the foldable smartphone space. There are many reasons to be excited about this highly anticipated device, including the possibility of Google offering us the best version of Android on a foldable phone. The teaser video also shows a premium design inspired by the Pixel 7 Pro. The leaks suggest that the Pixel Fold may end up with a 5.8-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, a 7.6-inch main AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the Tensor G2 chip along with the Titan M2 security chip, and an array of capable cameras on the back. When launched, the Pixel Fold could be amongst the most expensive smartphones money can buy, starting at a whopping USD 1,799.

Google Pixel 7a

If the Pixel Fold might be too pricey for you, Google also has the Pixel 7a designed to please you and your wallet with a rumoured price tag of USD 499. For that price, you are likely to get a toned-down Pixel 7 with a couple of cost-induced changes. This phone is rumoured to feature a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, the Tensor G2 chip, a 4300mAh battery (with 18W wired and wireless charging) and a new pair of 64-megapixel and 13-megapixel rear cameras. On the design front, while it will look like the Pixel 7, it will have its back made of plastic and will be available in a new shade of light blue.

Google Pixel Tablet

Google is once again entering the world of tablets with the Pixel Tablet, a device that was teased last October. Expected to be launched at Google I/O 2023, the Pixel Tablet will have an 11-inch LCD display, a Tensor G2 chip, support for a stylus and 18W wireless charging. Google is also expected to reveal a dock accessory with the Pixel Tablet that could help it function as a smart home hub display. Clever, isn’t it?

Android 14

Of course, no Google I/O is complete without announcements related to the newest version of Android. This time, it will be Android 14, an update that has been in a testing phase since February. Android 14 will focus on performance optimisation and better support for foldable devices. Other than improved customisation options, Android 14 will also prevent sideloading older Android apps meant for Android 6.0 (or older versions). Android phones will also be able to restrict access to photos and videos from the Gallery app, similar to iOS devices.

Updates on Google Assistant, Maps, AI, Bard and more

Google is also expected to announce big updates for its software products at the Google I/O 2023. This year, we may see big announcements for Bard, Google Assistant and other AI-related products. Google might also be offering something in the world of Mixed Reality.

Google I/O 2023 Livestream Schedule

The Google I/O 2023 event will have a dedicated livestream link for fans and developers all over the world. Google will kickstart the event with the keynote on May 10 at 10 AM PT (or 10:30 PM IST) where CEO Sundar Pichai is likely to talk about all the advances his company has made.

