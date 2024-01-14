Hey Google, what are the upcoming Google products releasing in 2024?

Find out what Google has in store and the products it plans to lauch this 2024.

In a post-generative AI world where we love to leave all the donkey’s work to our slave chatbots, I wish we could simply ask, “Hey Google, what products are you cooking for 2024?” and expect it to write an elaborate story while I roast marshmallows on a bonfire. For curiosity’s sake though, we asked Bard, and after a rather boring response, we decided it was better if we discussed this in our classy Augustman style.

If we were to compare tech brands with school teachers, Google would be the art and crafts teacher coming up with something so exciting that remains etched in our memories. The group of geniuses at Mountain View, California took us on an AI-filled wild ride in 2023, with the highlight being the Pixel 8 Pro and all its magical capabilities powered by Google’s Gemini AI model.

For 2024, it seems we might be having double the fun this year, especially if the announcements made by Google at CES 2024 pan out in time. It partnered with Samsung to use its Quick Share as a replacement for Nearby Share and expand Fast Pair to Google TV devices for quickly pairing accessories to TVs.

But Google has a lot more to revamp and release this year and we can’t wait to explore all the upcoming Google products releasing in 2024. Hop on the ride!

Upcoming Google products, including Pixel devices, in 2024