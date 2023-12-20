Here’s how to download Facebook videos, reels, and stories on any device.

Downloading videos, reels and stories on Facebook is no easy feat, but thankfully not impossible either. Sadly, the Meta-owned platform does lag behind Instagram when it comes to being user-friendly, and there’s no official way to download content directly to your device. Facebook would rather have you return to the platform to view them again. Facebook offers a Save video option when you click on the three-dot icon at the top of the video post, but that merely saves it on the app like a bookmark. However, there are still some workarounds outside of the app to download Facebook videos directly to your device. We’ve rounded up the best hacks to save Facebook videos for free!

Before downloading any video on Facebook, think twice about your intent. We recommend you don’t download someone else’s private videos for commercial purposes as you can land in legal trouble for using copyrighted content without the approval of the creator. However, if you’re only using it for recreational purposes, go ahead. Here are easy ways to download Facebook videos on desktop, Android and iOS devices.

How to download Facebook videos on a desktop?

Open Facebook on the desktop browser and select the video you wish to download.

Click share and then copy the video link.

Paste this link on a new tab and click enter.

Once you get the full URL in the address bar, remove ‘www’ and replace it with ‘mbasic’. Press enter.

You’ll now be presented with a mobile view. Once you click the play button to start the video, it will open in a new tab. In case it doesn’t, right-click on the clip and select ‘open link in new tab’.

Once your video moves to the new tab, right-click on it. Choose the ‘save video as’ option from the drop-down. Choose the location on your computer and save it.

How to download Facebook videos on Android devices?

The Google Chrome browser on Android devices makes it super easy to download Facebook videos. Here’s how to go about it:

Go to the Facebook app on your Android phone and open the video you wish to download.

Tap on the three-dot menu and choose ‘copy link’.

Open Google Chrome and paste the link. Long tap on the video while it’s playing.

Choose ‘download video’.

Go to Google Photos and open the ‘downloads’ folder and you’ll find your saved video there.

Additionally, the aforementioned desktop method of saving videos also works on Android devices.

How to download Facebook videos on iOS devices

Unlike Android devices or web browsers, there’s no direct way of downloading Facebook videos on iPhones. This is where third-party apps come in handy.

Open the Facebook app on your phone and select the video you want to download.

Tap ‘share’ and go to ‘copy link’.

Launch Safari and visit third-party tools like snapsave.app, MyMedia, Friendly Social Browser or more. Paste the copied link in the box provided and press the ‘download’ button.

You’ll get the option to download the video in multiple video resolutions. Choose the desired resolution and tap ‘Download’ to confirm.

Easy steps to download Facebook reels and stories

Facebook doesn’t allow you to download other users’ reels or stories directly. Therefore, you have to rely on third-party apps. Let’s take you through easy ways to download Facebook stories and reels using third-party tools.

Facebook reels

Like Instagram, reels have become the most popular format consumed by users. Did you know Facebook has a dedicated reels tab for one-stop entertainment? If you’ve chanced upon an interesting reel that you want to treasure in your gallery, follow these steps:

On the Facebook app, select the reel you wish to download and tap the three-dot menu.

Select ‘copy link’ and visit an online video downloader website like fdown.net or any other third-party tool of your choice.

Paste the link in the provided field and tap ‘download’.

Long press the Download Video in HD Quality link and hit ‘Download Linked File’ to save the reel.

Once the download has finished, head to the Files app and go to ‘Downloads’.

Select the reel file you downloaded and tap on the ‘share’ button.

Hit the ‘save video’ option to save the reel to your gallery.

Facebook stories

Open the Facebook app and copy the link of the desired story you wish to save.

Go to the Safari browser and open a third-party tool like Snapsave.

Paste the link in the blank box provided and click on ‘download’.

Once you tap the ‘download’ button, you’ll be given the option to select the desired video quality. After choosing it, the story will begin downloading.

Once it is downloaded, you can watch it from the ‘Downloads’ section.

To save it in your gallery, open the video and press the ‘share’ icon. Select ‘Save Video’ and it’s done!

Hope this guide helps you download all Facebook content hassle-free!

(Hero image: Courtesy natanaelginting/ Freepik)

(Feature image: Courtesy Freepik)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How can I download videos from Facebook ?

One of the easiest ways to download other users’ Facebook videos is via third-party tools like snapsave.app, MyMedia, Friendly Social Browser or more.

How do I download a live video from Facebook ?

To download any of your live videos, go to your Facebook profile and visit the ‘videos’ section. Click on the video you want to download. Hit the three dots on the top right corner, then click ‘Download Video’.