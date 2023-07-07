How to get Instagram verified

In the world of Instagram, where many flutter to build an identity and establish their status, a verification badge means everything. If you’re looking to take your social media game to the next level, we’ve curated a detailed guide for how to get verified on Instagram.

While it’s commonly granted to famous personalities, brands and more, others work extremely hard to build their credibility and please Instagram’s fiddly algorithm. While Meta recently commodified the erstwhile valuable blue tick by dropping its subscription model ‘Meta Verified’, the mass rollout of this service is yet to be done! So, many of you still have to rely on the good old ‘case-to-case’ judgement by moderators about whether you’re blue-tick worthy or not.

Instagram verification is the process of obtaining a blue verification badge that confirms the authenticity of the user, brand or organisation it represents. Instagram offers verification to well-known personalities, whose chances of getting impersonated on the app are high. The blue ticks make an account stand out, pop up easily in searches and showcase the exclusivity of your brand.

Keep reading to know everything about Instagram verification – tips to get verified, advantages, how to apply and more. For those of you who can enjoy the paid subscription model, we’ve also listed the steps to obtain your verification seamlessly!

(Hero image credit: Alexander Shatov/ Unsplash; Feature image credit: @ilgmyzin/ Unsplash)

How to get verified on Instagram?

As mentioned above, there are two ways to get a verification badge

Applying for verification if you’re a celebrity, well-known personality or brand and meet the eligibility requirements. Subscribing to Meta Verified provided it’s available in your location.

Let’s start by breaking down the first method for you.

Applying for Instagram verification the old-school way

Eligibility

Instagram is pretty transparent with its verification policy and has listed the criteria that are used to determine the worthiness of a profile. Here are the key points:

Authentic : The account should represent a real person or registered business/ entity.

: The account should represent a real person or registered business/ entity. Unique : The person or business must have a unique presence, so if you’ve multiple business accounts, only one can undergo the verification cycle. Additionally, there are certain exceptions for language-specific accounts. Instagram clearly mentions that it doesn’t verify ‘general interest’ profiles including meme accounts, fan accounts etc.

: The person or business must have a unique presence, so if you’ve multiple business accounts, only one can undergo the verification cycle. Additionally, there are certain exceptions for language-specific accounts. Instagram clearly mentions that it doesn’t verify ‘general interest’ profiles including meme accounts, fan accounts etc. Complete and public : In addition to making your account public, there has to be a proper bio and profile picture for passing the eligibility criteria. You should also be using the app actively while requesting verification.

: In addition to making your account public, there has to be a proper bio and profile picture for passing the eligibility criteria. You should also be using the app actively while requesting verification. Notable: Here’s where your popularity and following come in. If you’re a highly searched person, brand or entity or have been featured in multiple news sources, Instagram will likely verify your profile. Please note that paid or sponsored media content doesn’t make the cut for reviewing purposes.

Before applying for Instagram verification, make sure you’ve finalised your username to your liking. Once verified, you can’t change the name on your profile.

Secondly, if you use misleading or false information to secure a blue tick, Instagram will not only take away your badge but also disable your account.

Steps to get verified

Log into your Instagram account via the mobile app. In case of multiple accounts, access the one which you want to get verified.

Go to your profile and tap the menu bar in the top right corner. Further, select settings options.

Go to account and tap the ‘request verification’ option to further fill out the verification form.

This form will require you to fill out details like your full name, what you’re commonly or popularly known as (this can be your brand name), and the category (blogger, influencer, business, sports, news etc ). You’ll also need to provide a government-issued ID. While individuals can provide a licence or passport, businesses can share the utility bill, any official document or tax filing.

Tap send and it’s done!

After reviewing your application, Instagram will decide whether you can get verified or not. Expect a response in a few days. In case you fail, improve and further solidify your profile. You can send another verification request 30 days after your initial application was rejected.

Tips to increase your chances of getting verified

Even if your account fulfils the verification criteria, there’s no guarantee you’ll obtain the blue checkmark. We’ve listed down the best practices that will enhance your chances of verification and prove your brand identity to Instagram.

Having a complete Instagram profile

We can’t stress the importance of having basics like your profile picture, bio and Instagram posts in place. Make sure to define yourself or your business properly in your bio. You can also add links to your website, online store or e-mail.

Build a (real) audience

In order to expand your reach, you must build a loyal fanbase. Engage with your followers by responding to their comments, holding interactive sessions as well as trying to create content that best suits their needs.

Lookout for any imposters

If your identity or brand is famous enough that imposters are trying to replicate it, chances are Instagram will take it into account and grant you verification. After all, that’s the whole point of it. Report any fake account associated with your brand/ identity as any malicious activity being carried out in your name can violate the app’s community guidelines.

Establish an online presence

If you’ve built credibility on other profiles apart from Instagram and your name pops up instantly in web search, the platform can oblige you with a badge. Whether putting out content on YouTube or extending your LinkedIn network, harnessing the power of social media is great.

Get yourself in the news

Has any media outlet interviewed you or featured your brand in any article or bulletin? If you want to prove how notable you are, try getting your name in the news. Try sending PR handouts, media kits or even direct e-mails to news organisations.

Post regularly

Consistency is key! Keep updating your profile with trending reels or photos while making sure your content is of high quality and personalised. Incorporate viral hashtags to increase your visibility.

Applying for Instagram verification using the paid version

Meta Verified has been rolled out on Instagram and Facebook in certain regions of the world, allowing users to enjoy the perks of being verified by simply paying a monthly fee. Not only does it offer a blue tick, but also proactive impersonation protections, and direct access to customer support. Here’s all about it

Eligibility

You should be at least 18 years of age.

Meet minimum activity requirements like posting history, bio, and profile image.

Have two-factor authentication enabled.

Possess a government-issued ID that matches the name on your profile as well as your profile photo.

Lastly, adhere to Instagram’s terms of use and community guidelines.

Once you get verified, there’s no way of changing the username, profile name, date of birth, or even profile picture without going through the verification process again.

Steps to get verified

Go to your Instagram profile and tap on the menu bar in the top right corner.

Select settings and then visit ‘Accounts Center’. If your region has access to ‘Meta Verified’, then you’ll have the same option available under your name.

Make the payment using your preferred method of payment.

You’ll be asked to upload a selfie video confirming your identity alongside a government-issued photo ID.

Make sure you have a profile picture, bio, as well as at least one post on your feed.

Your account should be active around the time of sending the verification request.

Once the verification process is complete, a blue tick will be visible on your profile.

Hope this guide eases your Instagram verification journey!