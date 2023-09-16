facebook
Home > Tech > These are the easiest ways to recover your deleted Instagram messages
These are the easiest ways to recover your deleted Instagram messages
Tech
16 Sep 2023 11:00 PM

These are the easiest ways to recover your deleted Instagram messages

Kriti Nayyar

Accidentally deleted your instagram message? No worries. Here are easy ways to recover your deleted Instagram messages.

The daunting thought of having permanently lost some important messages is real, but trust us, don’t get into panic mode just yet! Thankfully, Instagram does give you a grace period before your deleted messages are gone for good. Keep reading to know more.

Here’s how you can recover your deleted Instagram messages

recover deleted Instagram messages
Image credit: Freepik

1. Request Instagram Data

While you can’t see the deleted messages on your device, Instagram servers may have them. Raising a request to Instagram will not restore your messages on the app, but they will be sent to you via email. Here’s how to do it:

  • Open your Instagram profile and click on your profile avatar.
  • Select ‘Your Activity’ then further tap on ‘Download your information’.
  • Then click on ‘Request Download’ and enter your password.
  • Instagram will get back to you with an email. You then have to ‘Download Information’ and open the messages folder. You’ll get a backup of your deleted chats.

2. Recover messages via a connected Facebook account

For those of you whose Instagram is connected to Facebook, this method is a lifesaver. Go to your Facebook account and check the messages in your inbox. Select the ‘Instagram Direct’ option and your messages will appear.

Note: This method might not be available due to the latest Facebook updates, so if you’re operating on the newer versions – HARD LUCK!

3. Ask the recipient to forward the messages

The easiest way to get hold of your messages is by simply asking the person you’re chatting with to send you screenshots or a copy of the chat! While this mightn’t be ideal if you’ve deleted the messages after a fallout with them. However, if that’s not the case, go ahead.

4. Third-party data recovery applications

Many third-party apps promise to recover your deleted Instagram messages, but many of these tools have been tried and tested only to result in failure. We recommend you try the free versions and features of these apps before making any purchases.

(Hero image credit: mons.design/ Freepik)

(Feature image credit: Freepik)

Frequently Asked Questions

  •  Can you get back deleted messages on Instagram?

Yes, there are some ways to recover deleted Instagram messages.

  • Are Instagram messages deleted forever?

No, you can still get back your messages by requesting Instagram data.

  • How to retrieve deleted messages?

You can retrieve deleted messages by either requesting Instagram data, via your connected Facebook account or by simply asking the receiver to forward the chat.

Instagram Social Media instagram hacks
These are the easiest ways to recover your deleted Instagram messages

Kriti Nayyar

Kriti is a stay-at-home dog mama, whose knack for telling interesting stories keeps her erstwhile monotonous life sane. A literature & journalism degree holder, you'll find her binging on Agatha Christie novels while critiquing the everyday state of affairs. On Kriti's seldom social outings, she's seen devouring coffee sangria with appetizing bread on the side.

Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiath

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.