How to see who viewed your Instagram highlights?

If you want to see who has viewed (or stalked) your Instagram highlights, here’s how.

In today’s day and age, it’s safe to say that we eat, sleep and breathe Instagram! From the mindless scrolling one does on the app right after waking up to the endless stalking sessions without which you can’t get a peaceful night’s slumber – social media addiction is real. Many of you spend hours curating an Insta-worthy life, decorating some of your most memorable moments in the ‘Highlights’ section of your profile. After putting so much time and energy into building an ‘aesthetic feed’, it’s only fair for the Instagram addict in us to know who all are viewing our content. While you can keep track of who’s monitoring your profile, thanks to Instagram Stories, is there a way to find out who frequents your profile and rummages through your Highlights?

Instagram Highlights are the coolest way to preserve your Stories following the 24-hour limit (and also a great way for all stalkers to gather more information about you! The ‘Highlights’ section can be accessed by your followers, and if your account is public, then basically by everyone on Instagram. So, is there any way to find out who’s sneaking into your ‘Highlights’? Keep reading!

Can you know if someone views your Instagram Highlights?

Instagram Highlights are like the archives of your Instagram stories, permanently embedded in your profile until you delete them. Even after your original story disappears after 24 hours, if you add it to Highlights, it can be accessed by people.

To answer your question, YES, you can know if someone views your Instagram Highlights. But there’s a catch! The view count for Highlights lasts for only 48 hours from the time of upload. So, if you immediately add the Story to your Highlight section and the ‘stalker’ isn’t aware and views it, you’ll get to know who this person is.

Simply put, the views on your Instagram Highlights are only available for 48 hours, and there’s no way you’ll know who has viewed it post this time limit. And given that most people add old stories to their Highlights, it’s very unlikely that they’ll know who’s viewing these and when.

How to see Instagram Highlight views?

Open Instagram and visit your profile

Go to the Highlights section and select the Highlight whose viewers you want to check.

Swipe up on the screen and you’ll see the number of views and the users who have watched it.

Note: This method only works when someone has viewed your Highlight within 48 hours of uploading.

Lastly, if you don’t want a specific user to see your Highlight, simply hide them from your Instagram Story. If the person whom you hid your story from visits your profile to view your Highlight, that specific Story won’t be visible to them.

Hope this guide eases all your confusion!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How to see who viewed your Instagram highlights?

On your Instagram profile, tap on the specific Highlight whose views you want to check. Swipe up on the screen and you’ll know who viewed your Highlight within 48 hours of uploading it.

Can I see who viewed my Instagram highlights after 48 hours?

No, there’s no way to find out who viewed your Highlight after 48 hours.

Do Instagram Highlights show screenshotting?

No, there’s no way Instagram can verify who screenshotted your Highlight.

Can someone see that I viewed their Instagram story if we are not friends?

Yes, one can still see your view on their Instagram Story even if you’re not friends.