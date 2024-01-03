IKEA is launching their line of SYMFONISK speakers in Thailand on January 5 

Furniture or speaker—why not both? IKEA has unveiled a seamless blend of furniture and speakers called the SYMFONISK series.

The Swedish furniture company IKEA has long held the fascination and admiration of the people here in Thailand. Wherever they open a new branch, there’s always bound to be a long line of people waiting to get in. When malls reopened after the pandemic, people flocked to IKEA. Why? No one’s really sure. Maybe it’s the meatballs. Maybe it’s the kitchenware and furniture. Whatever the case, we obviously love IKEA.

Not that it needed to give us any more reason to love it, but IKEA has revealed yet another line of furniture that’s sure to entice people back to its maze-like halls. In collaboration with speaker manufacturing company Sonos, the Swedish company has unveiled the SYMFONISK series: furniture that has built-in speakers.

[Hero image: IKEA]

SYMFONISK, the new furniture/speaker line from IKEA

Bluetooth speakers on your desk and nightstand are common, and so are soundbars that are usually placed at the bottom of your TV. The SYMFONISK speakers, however, look like any other IKEA furniture until you start blasting Queen’s “We Will Rock You” from them.

One of the items in the SYMFONISK line is an aesthetic modern table lamp (THB 6,990), perfect for your nightstand. Place it, plug it, download the Sonos S2 app, and you’re good to go. Alternatively, you can get the bookshelf speaker (THB 4,990), which can discreetly double as your bedside nightstand. Finally, you can get a frame (THB 5,990) that’s perfect for a piece of art that will adorn your wall… except it’s not just a frame. Wow your friends or give them a heart attack while they admire the art on the wall and you blast “Master of Puppets” without warning from the frame/speaker.

IKEA boasts that each item in the SYMFONISK series has the same sound quality as any of Sonos’ stand-alone products. The ones mentioned above are the highlights of the series but there are also other items included in the lineup.

The good news is that we don’t have to wait for much longer to get our hands on this. The SYMFONISK series will be available starting on January 5 in stores and on their website.