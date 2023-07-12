Is a New iMac M3 model on the cards for Apple?

The iMac has played a crucial role in the history of personal computers, cementing Apple’s position at the top of the pedestal in the market in the early 2000s. Despite the rapid rise in the popularity of laptops, the iMac has held its own over the years, offering an all-in-one computer for your home or office. In 2021, Apple gave the Mac a major overhaul (as well as a boost in performance) with its highly acclaimed M1 chip and the all-in-one has remained unchanged ever since. However, after a gap of two years, it looks like big changes are on the cards for the iMac.

Based on a flurry of leaks, it is alleged that Apple is considering giving the humble iMac a major upgrade in 2024. Compared to the current generation M1 chip that’s based on 5nm architecture, the updated 24-inch iMac will allegedly use a brand new M3 chip. Alongside the 24-inch variant, a size upgrade might also be on the cards for the next-generation iMac, including a massive display to play with.

If these rumours are anything to go by, it seems like the new iMac M3 will be the upgrade that desktop PC users have wanted for years. So, without further ado, here is everything we know about the new iMac M3.

[Hero and Featured Image Credits: Apple]

What can we expect from the iMac M3?

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is working on an upgrade for the iMac range which is expected to launch in 2024. The 24-inch iMac will be a beneficiary of the next-generation M3 chip that Apple is expected to unveil later in 2023. The new M3 chip is expected to offer a mega boost in performance, which could bring the iMac on par with other all-in-one desktop PCs on sale today.

But that’s not the only upgrade coming to the iMac in 2024. Gurman also speculates Apple is working on a bigger iMac with a 32-inch display, which is likely to be on par with the Apple Pro Display XDR. For the uninitiated, the Pro Display XDR has a 6K resolution 32-inch IPS LCD panel with 10-bit colours. Gurman says that the 32-inch iMac is currently in its designing stage and the earliest launch is predicted to be in 2025.

Why hasn’t the new iMac seen an upgrade since 2021?

Although Apple hasn’t said much about the iMac lineup since the 2021 refresh, it’s likely that the decision to stick with the M1 chip is because of Apple Silicon‘s development.

The M1 chip was a major breakthrough for Apple computers, relying on ARM architecture to deliver superior performance with enhanced efficiency. Built on a 5nm process, the M1 continues to be a solid performer for most users.

The M2 chip that Apple released in 2022 continued using the 5nm architecture but with minor tweaks to spruce up the performance and efficiency. For users of the MacBook, Mac Studio and Mac Pro, the minor performance gains were crucial in giving it an edge in raw computing. However, for the iMac that is aimed at home usage, the M1 chip still offers enough grunt to keep things running smoothly.

The M3 chip, however, will bring in that big performance leap that could benefit users in the long run. Expected to be based on the 3nm process, the M3 chip promises much faster performance and higher power efficiency.

iMac M3’s likely release date

The new iMacs are rumoured to be in development with the earliest launch date expected to be in late 2024. The 24-inch iMac is likely to retain the same design as the 2021 model, with the M3 chip as the only major upgrade. The 32-inch iMac, on the other hand, is expected to break cover in early 2025.

This story first appeared on Augustman Singapore.