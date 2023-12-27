The Apple Vision Pro is rumoured to ship this January

The Apple Vision Pro is rumoured to start shipping in the first week of January.

Revealed by Ming-Chi Kuo of Mac Rumors, the mixed-reality headset developed by Apple IncApple Inc. will then make its way onto Apple shelves late January or early February.

Announced during the summer’s WWDC, the Apple Vision Pro is said to be a “spatial computer,” and features a laminated glass display front, two micro-OLED displays with a total of 23 megapixels, and is powered by Apple’s M2 system with an accompanied Apple Apple R1 co-processor.

The entire package fits 12 cameras, 5 different sensors, and 6 microphones that process real-world info at a rate of 12 milliseconds. The two different processors working together prevent the usual motion sickness experienced in normal AR or VR use. This has all been adapted for use on the device’s visionOS. And for those that wish to keep the Vision Pro for extended use, EyeSight displays your eyes on its external screen so you can interact with the people around you.

When not plugged in, the Apple Vision Pro can run for two hours via its battery pack. Ming-Chi Kuo estimates that the USD $3,466 Apple Vision Pro shipments will reach approximately 500,000 units in 2024.