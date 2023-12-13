facebook
Home > Tech > News > Goodbye E3 Expo: Long-running video game trade show calls it quits
Goodbye E3 Expo: Long-running video game trade show calls it quits
Tech
14 Dec 2023 12:41 AM

Goodbye E3 Expo: Long-running video game trade show calls it quits

Lifestyle Asia

The main organiser of E3, a long-running videogame trade show, on Tuesday said the event will no longer take place, ending a 20-year run.

“After more than two decades of serving as a central showcase for the US and global video game industry, ESA has decided to end E3,” said Stanley Pierre-Louis, President and CEO of the Entertainment Software Association.

Goodbye E3 Expo: Long-running video game trade show calls it quits

E3 expo
Image Credit: E3 Expo

“ESA’s focus and priority remain advocating for ESA member companies and the industry workforce who fuel positive cultural and economic impact every day,” he added.

The Washington-based ESA had sponsored the big gathering annually since 1995, usually in Los Angeles, but canceled the event in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and held a virtual version in 2021.

At its height, the show was a major launchpad for new releases from the biggest video gaming players.

According to the Washington Post, the Wii, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 consoles were each showcased at a 2005 show, for example.

More recently, major gaming players announce their own digital gatherings and gaming titans such as Xbox, Nintendo and Sony had declined to attend last year’s attempt to revive the event.

This story is published via AFP Relaxnews. 

gaming video games Tech news
Goodbye E3 Expo: Long-running video game trade show calls it quits

Lifestyle Asia

Here's where you can read the latest news and stories from Lifestyle Asia and our sister titles PrestigeOnline and Augustman, curated from all of our editions in Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and India.

Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiath

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.